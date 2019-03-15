The Des Moines County Sheriff's office is reminding people not to rely on the luck of the Irish when it comes to drinking and driving this weekend.

“St. Patrick’s Day should be a fun holiday for our community members, but we expect everyone to take responsibility for their actions,” said Sheriff Mike Johnstone. “Whether you’re driving yourself or your friends, make sure you stay sober or plan for a sober ride home. Remember: It’s not just about you. There are other people on the roads who want to get where they are going safely. Don’t let alcohol cause you to be a risk to yourself and others on the road. Drinking and driving is an act of selfishness. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you feel a buzz, you are in no shape to drive.”

In 2017 alone, 59 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick's Day holiday. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 37 percent of all vehicle crash fatalities between 6 p.m. March 16, 2017, and 5:59 a.m. March 18, 2017, involved drunk drivers.

The early hours of March 18, 2017, were the most dangerous. Between midnight and 5:59 a.m., 75 percent of all crash fatalities involved drunk drivers. From 2013 to 2017, 35 percent of the drunk-driving fatalities during this holiday period involved drivers who had blood alcohol concentrations well above the .08 limit, with 234 drunk-driving fatalities total. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.

Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road. Drug-impaired driving also is an increasing problem. If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Driving while impaired is illegal.

Drinking and driving should never be combined, the statement released by Johnstone said, explaining it’s essential to plan a sober ride in advance if the holiday celebration will include alcohol. The alternative could change a life, not to mention the lives of passengers, of pedestrians, or of other drivers and passengers nearby.

This holiday weekend, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office and NHTSA urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening. If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving.

Here are some important considerations for a safe St. Patrick's Day:

• First and foremost, plan ahead. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously—your friends are relying on you.

• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

•Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, available on Google Play for Android devices and Apple’s iTunes Store for iOS devices. SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend, and identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Local Law Enforcement.

• Have a friend who is about to drive after drinking? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.