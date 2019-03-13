Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Story County office has youth programs scheduled for no school days in March. Opportunities include:

Babysitting Basics for grades 5-6. Learn how to be a safe caring babysitter. Participants bring a sack lunch on March 18 from 9:30 a.m.– 3:30 p.m. at the Colo Community Center.

Making … STEM Connections for grades 4-6. Design and create a felted character, create a simple circuit, and more. Lunch included. Participate March 20 from 9:30 a.m.– 3:30 p.m. at Story County ISU Extension and Outreach in Nevada.

Junior Master Gardener for grades 4-6. Explore spring preparations and more to get ready for the garden season. The program will be held March 21 from 9:30 a.m.– 3:30 p.m. at Story County ISU Extension & Outreach in Nevada.

Agriculture and YQCA (Youth for the Quality Care of Animals) Program for grades 4-12. Explore animals, agriculture, and complete the 4-H YQCA requirement for most county and state fair livestock exhibitions. Lunch will be provided. YQCA will be held 1-3:30 p.m. while the complete agriculture program will be held 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. at the Story County ISU Extension & Outreach in Nevada. The program fee will be $3 for YQCA only or $25 for the day.

All other program fees are $25 per program participant and $15 for each additional sibling. Payment is due with registration. Registration information is available at www.extension.iastate.edu/story.