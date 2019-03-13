Pictured is the Nebraska City High School speech team, which placed third overall as a team at the district competition at the B-1 district. Auburn High School was the district champion as a team. NCHS had four students qualify for state for the first time. The state qualifiers were Ellie Higgins, district champion in humorous, and third in serious; Lillian Frields and Christian Tietz, third overall in duet acting; and Erik Rodriguez, in the first meet of his career, a state qualifying third place in extemporaneous. Other results from the team:
Angelica Stiles, fourth place in entertainment; Sarah Murray, fourth place in persuasive; Angelica Stiles and Langston Hoover, fourth place in duet acting; Alexandria Horcasitas, fifth place in entertainment; Eli McNeely, sixth place in extemporaneous; and Sydney Blum, seventh place in informative. The NCHS state qualifiers will compete on Thursday, March 21, at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. “Overall, we had a very young team this year, and it was exciting to see them develop throughout the season along with the more experienced speakers as well,” Coach Justin Aaberg said.
Photo submitted
Four NCHS speakers qualify for first state experience
