ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.
DES MOINES COUNTY
Monday
9:45 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Kyle Garret Martinson, 28, 2329 263rd Ave., Fort Madison: second-offense drunken driving.
11:56 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Gregory James Key, 31, 714 S. 10th St.: third-degree theft.
LEE COUNTY
Friday
4:11 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Albert James Cresswell Jr., 30, Fort Madison: warrant for assault.
6:43 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Jay Alan Smith, 60, Des Moines: warrant for voluntary absence from custody.
Saturday
4:19 a.m.: County 103 and 180th Street, West Point. Avery Stephen Klesner, 25, West Point: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and open container driver.
5:18 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Dakota James Arnold, 26, Keokuk: warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday
5:28 a.m.: 180th Street and Abel Road, Donnellson. Austin James Lampe, 25, Houghton: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
HENRY COUNTY
Thursday
5:23 a.m.: James Avenue and U.S. 218. Shane Martin Odegard, 44, no address given: driving while barred, driving while suspended, operating a non-registered vehicle and no insurance.
Monday
9:45 p.m.: 2100 block of East Washington Street, Mount Pleasant. Max Benge, 54, Hillsboro: carrying weapons, no valid license and no insurance.
LOUISA COUNTY
Sunday
8:05 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Lee Hayes, 34, Wapello: second-offense drunken driving and ATV highway violation.
Monday
4:14 p.m.: Wapello. Cari S. Green, 58, Wapello: driving while revoked and no insurance.
11:09 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Cristian Tlatenchi, 22, Columbus Junction: possession of a controlled substance.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS
March 4
No time given.: No location given. Tara L. Smith, 32, Quincy, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.
No time given.: No location given. Belinda L. Greer, 52, Farmington: possession of methamphetamine.
No time given.: No location given. Adam M. Sparrow, 37, Keokuk: warrants for failure to appear and second-degree theft.
No time given.: No location given. Brooke L. Greer, 33, Keokuk: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and warrant for failure to appear.
March 5
No time given.: No location given. Robert K. Wheeler, 40, Des Moines: warrant for failure to appear.
No time given.: No location given. JoAnne Wilhelm, 58, Coralville: warrant for failure to appear.
March 6
No time given.: No location given. Ty R. Lematty, 19, Montrose: driving while revoked.
No time given.: No location given. Stephen R. Miller, 25, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for petition to revoke or modify sentence.
No time given.: No location given. Kevin E. Runkle, 45, Dallas City, Illinois: warrant for petition to revoke or modify sentence.
CRIME WATCH
BURLINGTON
Friday
1:49 p.m.: Aldo Leopold Middle School, 3075 Sunnyside Ave. Assault.
7:51 p.m.: Quik Stop , 1812 Osborn St. Disorderly conduct.
8:16 p.m.: North Sixth and Spring streets. Disorderly conduct.
Saturday
10:26 a.m.: Memorial Auditorium, 200 Front St. Assault.
11:22 a.m.: 900 block of Summer Street. Vandalism.
8:46 p.m.: 2500 block of Madison Avenue. Disorderly conduct.
11:13 p.m.: Memorial Auditorium, 200 Front St. Fight.
Sunday
1:13 a.m.: Gas Land, 1204 N. Eighth St. Disorderly conduct.
1:57 a.m.: 600 block of South Main Street. Disorderly conduct.
6:57 a.m.: 300 block of Bel Aire Court. Burglary of residence.
8:53 a.m.: 100 block of South Gunnison Street. Vandalism.
6:59 p.m.: Howard Street and West Avenue. Injury accident.
7:57 p.m.: North Seventh and Spring streets. Disorderly conduct.
8:03 p.m.: 800 block of North Fourth Street. Disorderly conduct.
8:05 p.m.: South Central Avenue and Maple Street. Disorderly conduct.
8:28 p.m.: Comfort Suites, 1780 Stonegate Center Drive. Disorderly conduct.
10:32 p.m.: 600 block of Higbee Street. Disorderly conduct.
Monday
12:14 a.m.: 1100 block of University Place. Theft.
1:20 p.m.: 300 block of South Third Street. Burglary of residence.
8:14 p.m.: 1700 block of South 13th Street. Disorderly conduct.