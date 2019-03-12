Drive Ames, located at 100 S. 16th St., merged with the car dealership, World of Wheels in early February and will change the name on the front of the building soon.

The first World of Wheels dealership opened around 20 years ago in Des Moines, and throughout that time, it has expanded to locations in Ankeny, a spinoff shop in Marshalltown called WOW Auto and the new location in Ames.

Jeff Miles, general manager at World of Wheels, said he had reached out to the people at Drive Ames last December to begin the conversation about potentially combining the businesses. At that time, Drive Ames had not yet been open for a full year.

Jeff Bittner, manager of Drive Ames, said before he was in contact with people at World of Wheels, he was already thinking about the possibility of merging with other dealerships.

“Just because we would have a lot more opportunity, inventory and resources,” Bittner said.

Bittner said from the beginning, the decision to integrate was something that had interested both dealerships. Miles said the World of Wheels dealership was looking to continue expanding throughout Iowa, and Bittner said this opportunity would be beneficial for the area in order to create more inventory and have a large used car dealership in Ames.

With the deal, Bittner said the dealership also will offer new services. Before, he said, along with selling cars, it had a small service department. This department was not for public use, though, it was only for fixing up cars they would eventually be selling.

Now, Bittner said the dealership will have a full body shop and a detail department that people can bring their personal cars in to be worked on. Since space already was available for these services, Bittner said Drive Ames already has started offering them.

With the new services the dealership will offer, Bittner also said the business is beginning to bring in more employees.

Miles said World of Wheels was excited about expanding to Ames, and the building has a lot of extra space the dealership could use in a new way.

In the back of the building, he said, is enough space to potentially have a showroom for used RVs and campers the business could sell, and he hopes this part of the dealership will be up and running in the next few months

The location at the corner of South Duff Avenue and South 16th Street has changed hands at least a few times in recent years.

Before Drive Ames opened, Fender Honda took over the space before moving to a new location on East Lincoln Way before selling to Hicklin Power Sports. The location was also a temporary home to Deery Brothers, before the car dealership moved to its permanent site on Southeast 16th Street. The site may be best known for being the long-time home of Benson Motors before that dealership closed a few years earlier.