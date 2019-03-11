PERRY – Perry will celebrate its 150th year in 2019 with a Sesquicentennial Celebration on July 5 and 6. The Perry Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Perry and other community entities, have formed a Sesquicentennial Planning Committee to coordinate and plan activities for the celebration. The theme for the event is “Rails to Trails: 150 Years of Growth.”

The Sesquicentennial Planning Committee typically meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Town/Craft Center Upstairs Meeting room at 1124 Willis Ave. This month, the Planning Committee will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19. The Planning Committee is open to anyone interested in contributing to the planning of festivities.

The Planning Committee is currently hosting a design contest for a logo or image that will be used to help promote the event, as well as for a commemorative Challenge Coin and T-shirt, which will be used as fundraisers. The deadline for the design contest has been extended to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19. Designs may be submitted by email to PerryChamber@perryia.org or dropped off at the Chamber Office at 1124 Willis Ave.

Additional fundraising efforts for the Sesquicentennial have had a slow start due to winter weather this year. A Perry Trivia Night – which has been rescheduled twice – will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at La Poste. Cost to participate is $10/person, with teams of up to eight. Walk-ins are welcome, but for those that wish to preregister and have a table reserved for them, call Julie at (515)465-4601.

For more information, contact Perry Chamber of Commerce at (515)465-4601.