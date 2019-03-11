Iowa barn fire kills about 20 pigs and sheep but no one hurt

CEDAR FALLS — About 20 pigs and sheep died after a barn caught fire in Iowa but no one was hurt.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday on a farm near Cedar Falls.

Firefighters had to haul in water to fight the blaze. Fire Chief John Bostwick said the barn was a total loss and the animals inside died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the fire.

Illinois sheriff warns of phone scam

CHICAGO — A sheriff in Illinois is warning people about a sophisticated phone scam.

In a news release, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said residents are reporting they are receiving an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be a representative of Apple Inc. warning them their device or iCloud account has been compromised. The caller then asks for personal information such as passwords or usernames.

The calls come from numbers including (800) 275-2273 and (703) 336-8450 appear legitimate because the residents' caller identification shows the calls are coming from Apple Customer Service or Apple Inc. But Dart said Apple — which is aware of the scam — said its service representatives never ask customers for such personal information over the phone.

Illinois treasurer to return medals to WWII veteran's family

JOLIET, Ill. — The family of a World War II veteran who died when his plane was shot down over France in 1994 is to receive his lost medals.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs' office said he will return 1st Lt Walter B. Ingledew Jr.'s medals to his family Monday at the Stone City VFW Post in Joliet. The treasurer's office found the medals in a safe deposit box that was turned over to the state. The medals include a Purple Heart, two Campaign Stars and two Air medals with four oak leaf clusters that are received for meritorious achievement in aerial flight.

Ingledew served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Forces.

Frerichs' office said it has more than 100 unclaimed military medals. The medals are kept until the owners are found.