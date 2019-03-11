The week of February 25th to March 3rd, 2019, marks National Eating Disorders Awareness Week in America. Organized by the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), which functions as the largest nonprofit committed to assisting those impacted by eating disorders, this years week continues its mission to educate the general public about the various causes, signs, and symptoms of eating disorders; the harmful impacts eating disorders have on individuals, their families, and communities; and best practices on how to address and refer individuals living with an eating disorder to the appropriate services. This annual gathering also aims to encourage participants to share their stories and to connect with others to overcome prejudices associated with what are considered to be unrealistic body image expectations. Eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia, binge eating disorder, and, most recently, Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (formerly known as â€œSelective Eating Disorder). Combined, these eating disorders affect over 30 million Americans spanning all ages and genders. In Iowa, there are over 101,000 documented cases of residents living with anorexia, bulimia, and binge-eating disorder, or about 3 percent of the total population. Research reveals the significant contributor to the development of an eating disorder to be bullying, especially in the form of body-shaming, occurring primarily among adolescents and teenagers, and to which family members also contribute. Mass medias emphasis on a persons physical appearance is also commonly cited as a contributor. Moreover, research has confirmed that persons living with an eating disorder are also likely experiencing or will experience an additional mental illness. Referred to as comorbidity, an additional diagnosis can include Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) or a serious mood disorder, as well as anxiety and substance use disorders. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH), eating disorders constitute the highest mortality rates among all mental illnesses. In addition, seven out of 10 persons living with an eating disorder will avoid necessary treatment due to social stigma and a lack of access to information and care. Despite a continued rise in eating disorders among youth, these particular mental illnesses can be overcome through one or a combination of approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT), family-based treatment (FBT), medication, and nutritional counseling. Qualified care providers such as primary care physicians, psychiatrists, and other mental health personnel can help those living with an eating disorder begin treatment. More information about this awareness week and on eating disorders can be located on the National Eating Disorders website at https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/. Information on eating disorders in Iowa can be found on the Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowaâ€™s website at https://www.edciowa.com/. For information on Community and Family Resources behavioral health services, visit www.cfrhelps.org.