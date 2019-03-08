After more than four decades, Douglas Sorem, of Boone, has decided to retire from his job with the Iowa Department of Transportation, a job that has taken him from driving a snow plow to producing many of the road signs seen along the state’s roads and highways.

Sorem began his work in 1974 at the agency that began as the Iowa State Highway Commission, which later evolved into the Iowa DOT, where he operated a snow plow. After 4 1/4 years of operating a plow, he transferred to the Sign Shop Department, where he spent the next 37 years making the signs one might see on city streets and the state’s highways.

One day, he came across an application to design a new “Welcome to Iowa” sign — those signs found around the boarder of Iowa to the neighboring states and he asked himself, “Well, I would like to give that a try.”

And he did. Doug took a creative attempt at designing the sign one would see as they travel in or out of Iowa.

Unfortunately, after turning in an application for a job, he received a letter in the mail stating that they had gone in a different direction.

But this letter wasn’t from just anyone. The letterhead read, “Office of the Governor” from then Gov. Tom Vilsack thanking him for his entries into the contest to be chosen and that his design submissions were a direct indication of the dedication and commitment to the state.

This didn’t hold him back, “I gave it a try, the worst they could have said was no,” he said, as he shrugged. His life-long passion continued to persist.

His creative touch knows no bounds, and he used it to also try to benefit surrounding counties.

From 1989-93, Sorem volunteered his time and artistic hand by drawing up designs for belt buckles to be sold at Lincoln Highway Days alongside custom glass-etched plaques with the design engraved into them — raising funds for the city’s welcome sign’s to be lighted year-round.

As an advocate for animal life, The Boone Area Humane Society commandeered the artist’s talent as he offered a design for its “new” logo that stuck until it changed about a decade ago.

“God gives everyone a talent, and it’s up to you if you’re going to use it, or not,” Sorem said. “People ask me frequently to use mine to honor their animals.”

Sorem says the inspiration for his work is derived from his interest in bringing life into the lifeless.

While some people may think of Michelangelo and Da Vinci when they talk about artists, Sorem said he relates more to the television character MacGyver and his knack for unconventional problem solving.

“His crazy ways of taking nothing and turning it into something is like art,” Sorem said.

Chuckling, Sorem said, “I had my daily routine planned out, until I found out about the three-episode block that airs on TV everyday.”

“Now, my Jake (Sorem’s dog) and I will have to wait for our daily walk until we watch MacGyver.”

Although he may not be MacGyver famous, Sorem has made a name for himself.

“Walking into places … in the area, people recognize me,” he said. “Little kids look at me and they say, ‘Mom, it’s the sign man!’”

Children from all over central Iowa see him and remember him from the DOT Sign Division tours they took while in elementary school.

It wasn’t until a few years ago when he injured his shoulder and carrying anything remotely heavy became more difficult that he began to reassess his situation and thought to himself, “I’m ready to relax.”

And to him, this was the sign. A sign to put away his protective gloves and glasses, say goodbye to his fellow DOT workers, and look forward to enjoying his free time focusing on water color painting, camping, walking Jake and eating his favorite meal — meatloaf, mashed potatoes with vegetables.