MONTROSE — Lee County moved a step close Tuesday toward allowing the public use of off-road vehicles with approval of the second reading of its proposed ordinance.

The board of supervisors voted 4-1 at its weekly meeting to advance the ordinance for all-terrain and utility task vehicles to its third reading. The proposal will be discussed and voted on for a final time at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the sheriff's department in Montrose.

If approved, it would allow the previously restricted vehicles to be driven on Lee County's gravel roads.

Supervisor Rich Harlow again was the lone dissenting vote, arguing against the 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. time limit posed on ATV/UTV drivers.

"I want to give you unlimited hours right now," said Harlow, the newest member of the board. "And then if we have problems, yeah, we can come back in a year and restrict you."

If the ordinance is passed, supervisors must vote to reauthorize it by Dec. 31, 2020, but changes could be made to it sooner.

Supervisors Matt Pflug and Ron Fedler, tasked with researching ordinances from surrounding counties, said they based the suggested time frame off of Des Moines County's recently passed ordinance. In Van Buren County, however, there are no time restrictions for ATV/UTV drivers.

Other key components of the proposal include:

• Drivers must be at least 18;

• Speed limit is 35 mph;

• Driving on the county's paved roads is prohibited unless it is a means to get to the closest gravel road;

• Registration with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Lee County recorder's office is required;

• Vehicles only can be driven on the roadway and shoulder.

Since the first reading of the ordinance was approved last week, chairman Gary Folluo said he received 20 phone calls in favor of allowing ATVs/UTVs on county roads and six opposed. Supervisor Ron Fedler said all the calls he received about the ordinance were positive.

"This is better than nothing," said Fedler. "At any time we can change it, but right now let's try this as a trial period."

The meeting again was full of people interested in the ordinance, and no one spoke out against it.

During a work session following the regular meeting, supervisors discussed with Lee County Recorder Nancy Booten the price they should set for local registration stickers. Supervisors must set the price through a resolution. Booten recommended the county charge ATV/UTV drivers $25 to purchase a registration sticker for their vehicles. Des Moines County also charges $25 and has registered about 130 people since the ordinance was adopted in October 2018.