Over the past 18 months, Project ALERT staff have been working diligently to implement material developed on opioids and other drugs harmful to the body like tobacco, marijuana and other-the-counter medications in Boone and Story counties.

Their lesson plan was tested in several different classrooms in the spring of 2018 to obtain facilitator, student and teacher feedback and received wild success rates.

The program’s emphasis is on “Improvement from harm” by means of education.

YSS’s intent it to focus on drug prevention education programming by including a focus on opioids after addressing the current state of abuse in the United States.

According to the N C B I, The United States is in the midst of an opioid overdose epidemic. An estimated two million individuals in the United States have an addiction to opioids in association with prescription opioids.

This accounts for an estimated 78 billion dollars in economic costs annually.

Project ALERT has suited up and is ready to battle this epidemic.

Additional support for the new addition to the curriculum stems from the fact that prescription pain medication is the most common gateway drug to heroin.

In order to properly inform the community they’re serving, YSS has divided the curriculum into a 11 class series they teach during health classes at a list of middle and high schools around central Iowa.

“This is what we’ve found to be one of the best ways to promote an all things tobacco-free living,” said YSS Prevention Specialist Juli Hall.

This isn’t just limited to smoking cigarettes, but is an all tobacco inclusive movement which includes vaping, pipes, hookah and cigarette smoking.

“Parent’s are buying vape pen’s for their children with the idea that they’re smoking water vapor, not nicotine,” said Hall.

The purpose of teaching this program in middle school’s is so they can nip the issue before it becomes one.

“This is your choice, the pressure may end up doing something you regret and we’re here to help you not,” She said.