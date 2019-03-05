Genesis Development has announced today that it has officially added another Iowa based company, Pursuit of Independence, to its growing family. The change has been in the works for several months and now the change is official and being made public.

Genesis Development is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit company that creates opportunities, choices and support for people with disabilities in central Iowa. Starting in Greene County in 1973, Genesis Development has grown to serve over 4500 people in Audubon, Benton, Boone, Buena Vista, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Madison, Pocahontas, Poweshiek, Story, Tama and Warren counties. It is recognized as a dynamic leader, providing progressive and diverse services that are responsive to the needs of its members. In that mission and vision, Genesis Development continue to grow and serve.

Pursuit of Independence was established in 1991 as the Taylor Ridge Estates, Inc. and has grown to serve people with disabilities in the communities of Lenox, Bedford, Clarinda and Creston, Iowa with daily and hourly supported community living, supported employment and day habilitation services.

“We are grateful to continue to serve our members in Lenox, Creston, Bedford, Clarinda and surrounding communities,” says CFO and interim Executive Director Brett Shepherd. “Partnering with Genesis Development allows us the chance to continue to grow our services, along with our reach. We are very proud of our members and staff and the work we have done as Pursuit of Independence. Joining Genesis Development, we strive to do even more for the members we serve by creating opportunities, choices and supports for the people we serve.”

To aid in the transition and look ahead to the future, two members of Pursuit of Independence’s Board of Directors, Paula Fehring and Betty Marxen, both of Lenox, has joined the Genesis Development Board of Directors and will begin attending meetings to help further the companies’ mission and vision.

The change is effective immediately and there will be changes in signage and information, but communities of Lenox, Bedford, Clarinda and Creston shouldn’t worry about a change in services. “We plan to work with the staff members in these communities to have a smooth transition.” says Genesis Development CEO, Terry Johnson. “There are things that Genesis Development does very well and things that POI does very well. We only exist for the people that we serve. We want to make sure all services, in all our locations are maintained and done so at the levels that those communities need and expect. We will continue to progress and improve upon our already excellent programs.”

To learn more about Genesis Development, check out their website at www.genesisdevelopment.com and find them on Facebook.