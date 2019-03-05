ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Friday

9:41 a.m.: 214 N. Fourth St. Travis Scott Guinard, 37, 317 S. Starr Ave.: probation violation.

2:44 p.m.: 219 Hayes St. Rashawn Chevelle Sims, 26, 721 S. Karlov Ave., Chicago: domestic assault with bodily injury.

3:25 p.m.: 10700 block of Mill Dam Road. Daniel William Howard, 37, 811 S. Eighth St.: warrant for first-degree harassment.

9:57 p.m.: 100 block of Melrose Court. Brian Earnest Bruce, 36, 1208 N. Eighth St.: driving while barred.

10:36 p.m.: U.S. 61 and Skunk River Road. Garrett Christopher Kelly, 25, 717 1/2 Avenue G, Fort Madison: driving while barred.

Saturday

2:10 a.m.: 1301 S. 13th St. Larry Gene Miles, 38, same address: warrant.

2:40 a.m.: 115 S. Seventh St. Wesley Maurice Huddleston, 30, same address: first-offense domestic abuse assault.

5:13 p.m.: U.S. 34 and Mount Pleasant Street. Kyae Reh, 23, 120 Saint Albans St., Waterloo: interference with official acts with injury, driving while suspended and a warrant.

7:34 p.m.: 1000 block of North Eighth Street. Tommy Dwayne Ross, 41, 914-C N. Eighth St.: driving while suspended.

8 p.m.: 1729 Weimer St. Sasha Joe Lamb, 27, same address: warrants.

8:52 p.m.: 1729 Weimer St. Craig Allen Larsen, 33, same address: domestic assault with bodily injury.

Sunday

2:02 a.m.: 190th Street and U.S. 61. Ronald Dean Houge, 54, 1021 34th St., Fort Madison: second-offense drunken driving.

1:28 p.m.: 424 Hagemann Ave. Devan Emanuel Taylor, 23, 501 S. 10th St.: violation of a no contact order and interference with official acts.

10:02 p.m.: 504 S. Garfield Ave. Joseph Benjamin George, 24, same address: warrant for domestic assault with bodily injury.

10:31 p.m.: 117 N. Gunnison St. Harry Joseph Rogers III, 41, same address: warrant for failure to appear.

10:43 p.m.: 117 N. Gunnison St. Amy Marie Stoermer, 35, same address: child endangerment serious injury.

11:56 p.m.: 9831 Golf Course Road. Thomas Lloyd Buckallew, 49, 11912-59 County 99: violation of a domestic no contact order; Michele Lynn Buckallew, 46, 11912-59 County 99: violation of a domestic no contact order.

WEST BURLINGTON

Friday

2:03 p.m.: 914 Broadway St. Kerston Holly Peterson, 35, 1208 Summer St.: failure to appear.

4:17 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Shariah Marie Collins, 20, 305 N. Jay St., Mount Pleasant: fourth-degree theft, criminal trespass and a warrant.

4:29 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Jessica Lynn Minard, 31, 1126 S. Sixth St., Burlington: fourth-degree theft and criminal trespass.

Sunday

5:52 a.m.: 1108 Agency Road. Kirk Alexander Bredfeldt, 40, 2401 W. Mount Pleasant St.: fifth-degree theft.

5:59 a.m.: 1221 S. Gear Ave. Mchael Deangelo Warfield, 38, homeless: disorderly conduct.

2:30 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Madeline Marie Neff, 19, 1509 Oakdale St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft.

2:30 p.m.: 324 W. Agency Road. Chelsea Nacole Smith, 20, 1509 Oakdale St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft.

8:12 p.m.: 525 S. Gear Ave. Benjamin Joseph Eden, 40, 218 Lewis St., Burlington: first-offense aggravated theft, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Sunday

1:28 p.m.: Clarinda. Antwan Lawrence Brewster, 19, 905 Johnson Street Road, Keokuk: warrant for failure to appear.

FORT MADISON

Friday

10:12 p.m.: 800 block of 18th Street. Nevada Lee Lyon, 31, 609 Avenue D: driving while suspended.

Saturday

8:28 p.m.: Oak and Cindy drives. Nolan Aeneas Leveling, 21, 12 Oak Drive: driving while suspended.

11:01 p.m.: 1415 Avenue E. Chad Hollis Schorr, 46, same address: warrant.

Sunday

1:46 a.m.: 811 Avenue E. Christi Lynn Cannaday, 44, 175 Vica Lane: driving while intoxicated.

5:50 a.m.: 27th Street and Avenue K. Crystal Marie Londrigan, 39, 308 1/2 10th St.: driving while suspended.

LEE COUNTY

Saturday

8:25 a.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Heather Dawn Palmisano, 34, Keokuk: warrant for insurance fraud.

10:19 a.m.: Adair County jail, Kirksville, Missouri. Joseph Eugene Morrison, 39, Devlin Place, Kirksville: warrant for domestic assault choking with bodily injury.

4:21 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Keaton Dale Underwood, 26, Keokuk: warrant for willful injury.

Sunday

6:22 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Antonio Carter, 41, Burlington: disorderly conduct.

No time given.: No location given. Brett Montgomery, no age given, Fort Madison: delivery of less than five grams of MDMA.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Feb. 25

No time given.: No location given. Ricky D. Glasgow, 36, Carthage, Illinois: driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.

Feb. 26

No time given.: No location given. Dylan L. Hemlock, 26, Nauvoo, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Christina S. Barnes, 37, Fort Madison: driving under the influence of alcohol.

LOUISA COUNTY

Saturday

6:25 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Diego Figueroa Ledesma, 22, Wapello: driving while barred.

Sunday

1:19 a.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry Lee McGill, 64, Wapello: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated failure to obey a traffic control device.

2:20 a.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Ricky C. Simmons, 34, 105 S. Union St., Morning Sun: second-offense drunken driving and speeding.

9:28 a.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Robert William Bashore, 54, 18263 70th St., Morning Sun: domestic assault with bodily injury.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Friday

8:49 a.m.: 1200 block of Indian Hills Road. Assault.

9:40 a.m.: 1100 block of Franklin Street. Burglary of residence.

2:01 p.m.: 600 block of North 10th Street. Theft.

5:52 p.m.: Circle K, 421 N. Main St. Disorderly conduct.

6:42 p.m.: 1600 block of Pine Street. Burglary of residence.

8:38 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Disorderly conduct.

Saturday

1:37 a.m.: 1200 block of Linden Street. Vandalism.

7:07 a.m.: 2500 block of Valley Street. Assault.

11:24 a.m.: 200 block of Emmett Street. Assault.

10:04 p.m.: 800 block of Curran Street. Vandalism.

Sunday

12:06 a.m.: North Eighth and Spring streets. Disorderly conduct.