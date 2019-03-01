Iowa's junior senator said she was "skeptical" about the truthfulness of the testimony provided to Congress by the president's former attorney.

Like many congressional Republicans, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst is skeptical of the testimony provided to lawmakers this week by President Donald Trump's former longtime attorney, Michael Cohen.

"This is a man that's going to prison for lying to Congress, and he's been called to testify in Congress again," said Ernst, Thursday in a conference call with reporters. "I am extremely skeptical about what this man is saying to Congress."

Cohen, facing a three-year prison sentence for breaking campaign finance laws, tax evasion and lying to Congress, testified Wednesday for several hours before a Democratic-led House committee, portraying his former boss as a "con-man," serial liar and deceitful presidential candidate who went on to win the top job.

"Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately)," said Trump, Wednesday on Twitter. "He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked's lawyer!"

Ernst, a Republican, said Americans elected Trump president in 2016 "knowing the personality, knowing President Trump the way everybody knows President Trump."

"The American voters still stood by him in the election cycle and elected him as our president," she said. "So, while we may not agree with whatever is going on in his personal life, certainly his policies are something that I can typically stand behind."

The senator hinted she might be more open to accepting the results of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, however, reiterating her support for the inquiry into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

"I have always stated with the Mueller investigation, as it comes to the issue of collusion with Russia, that the Mueller investigation should go on," Ernst said. "And when at such a time — I do hope that it is soon — but at such a time the Mueller investigation is completed, then that report should be presented to the American public, and then we will see what, if any, follow-up actions there would be ... "

During his testimony Wednesday, Cohen said he had no "direct evidence that Mr. Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia," but he had "suspicions."

"He's already been proven a liar," Ernst told reporters, "so I'm just a little skeptical about what he might be saying through these various committee meetings."