Drama students at Nevada High School are ready to present this year’s spring musical, “Sister Act.”

The musical performances are set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday: March 1 at 7 p.m., March 2 at 7 p.m., and March 3 at 1:30 p.m. at the Josephine Tope Community Auditorium at Nevada High School. Tickets are $10 for reserved seats and $7 for general seating. There will be plenty of seats for those who buy tickets at the door, but you can order them ahead at https://nevadahighdrama.seatyourself.biz.

“Sister Act” is set in 1978 in Philadelphia. It tells the story of a woman who is being hunted by her boyfriend, and she finds refuge in the Catholic Church. “It highlights the major changes that the Catholic Church went through in the ’60s and ’70s to become more relevant to today’s society in a fun and slightly irreverent way,” said Nevada musical director Karen Niblock.

“It is rated PG. We chose it because the music is great and you will laugh,” Niblock added.

Leads in the musical are Kim Garcia, who plays Deloris; Ethan Shawgo, who plays Curtis; Clay Bauman, who plays Eddie; Joanna Ferguson, who plays Mother Superior; and Taylor Hall, who plays Sister Mary Robert. Also featured are the antics of Eliana Hornbuckle, Tara Hall, Ben Humpal-Pash, Logan Klein and Austin Kruzich. And special mention goes to Malia Pratt, Jada Stinn and Eva Kellen, who have choreographed several numbers in the show.

In total, 50 students are taking part in this production as members of the cast. Another 13 students are part of the crew.

Niblock is joined by a professional “creative team,” made up of Shawna Dumbaugh, vocal director; Kate Sutton, acting/dance coach; Alan Erickson, set/build, acting/singing coach; Lisa Ott, choreography; and Kirsten Weber, accompanist.

Niblock said that students this year have chosen to partner with a group called “Wings of Refuge,” which helps girls who have been sexually and physically exploited. All of the donations for the food served during intermission will go to help this group as they work to bring women back into mainstream society.

Student Lindsey Donnelly encourages people to give. “Unfortunately, sexual exploitation is happening closer to us than we would like. It often feels like there is so little we can do to help without giving up a huge chunk of our time, but little things can help more than we know. As a small act of kindness and generosity, please bring relaxing items such as coloring books, Rubix cubes, essential oils, etc., to donate at the door all three nights of our show,” Donnelly encouraged.

With the very “un-spring-like weather” we’ve been having in Iowa, Niblock said she is praying for good weather this weekend. “There is no back-up plan at the present time.”