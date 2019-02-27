ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Friday

2:18 p.m.: 513 N. Main St. Peggy Jo Cole Meyers, 60, 107 NE St., Elvaston, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

3:31 p.m.: DHS. Thomas Niles Pruitt Jr., 42, 1106 Hillary St.: warrant.

6:17 p.m.: 500 block of Angular Street. Travis Scott Gurnard, 37, homeless: violation of a no contact order.

8:32 p.m.: Sunnyside and Roosevelt avenues. Timothy Arron Weyls Sr., 61, 12609 90 Ave.: driving while barred, failure to use headlamps and a warrant.

Saturday

6:48 a.m.: U.S. 61 and 260th Street. Brandon Dean Lint, 41, 2015 Avenue J, Fort Madison: driving while barred.

4:53 p.m.: 600 block of Leffler Street. Peyton Elisabeth Orth, 19, 228 Harrison Ave.: possession of drug paraphernalia.

5:32 p.m.: 9015 113 St. Derek K. Wilke, 36, 604-214 N. Sixth St.: failure to appear.

6:47 p.m.: 607 Summer St. Kelsey Renee Moser, 26, 224 S. Eighth St.: fifth-degree theft.

Sunday

8:03 p.m.: 1737 Pine St. Kolton Bearet Meth, 22, same address: warrant for violation of probation.

Monday

11:25 a.m.: 3140-A Agency St. Rachael Dawn Beard, 38, 302 E. Jefferson St., New London: fifth-degree theft.

4:11 p.m.: 904 N. Fifth St. Derek Thomas Schneider, 35, 1701-27 Mount Pleasant St.: domestic assault with a weapon.

Tuesday

12:05 a.m.: 1215 Patterson St. James Edward Taylor Jr., 28, same address: warrant for violation of probation.

2:39 a.m.: Diamond Vogel. Brittany Marie Gilpin, 20, 104 Glendale Drive: first-offense drunken driving.

WEST BURLINGTON

Monday

3:21 p.m.: 306 E. Agency Road. Branden Scott Buchanan, 33, 207 W. Adams St., Biggsville, Illinois: fifth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Saturday

9:01 p.m.: 21468 172 St., New London. Wilson Porter Jr., 42, same address: violation of parole.

Sunday

4:14 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Jessica Nicole Holmes, 33, 1011 W. Second St., Ottumwa: warrant for violation of probation.

Monday

7:18 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Brandon Lee Touch, 33, 20 Cascade Terrace, Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

4:03 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Julian Joseph Davolt, 24, 1906 Olive St., Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.6:01 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Michael Allen Axtell, 21, 628-C Avenue F, Fort Madison: warrant for absence from custody.

6:11 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Obie Taylor II, 40, 235 S. Fifth St., Burlington: warrant for contempt of court.

FORT MADISON

Saturday

10:35 a.m.: 811 Avenue E. Susan Rose Green, 34, 1407 Avenue D: fifth-degree theft.

8:55 p.m.: 807 Avenue G. Patrick Francisco Jimenez, 21, same address: serious domestic abuse assault.

Monday

11:20 a.m.: 1300 block of 31st St. Jacob A. Haage, 25, no address given: driving while suspended.

8:27 p.m.: 4800 block of Avenue O. Shawna Virgil, 44, no address given: driving while suspended.

LEE COUNTY

Friday

4:22 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Chelsea Nacole Smith, 20, Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

Saturday

7:31 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Dawn Shirkey, 57, Keokuk: warrant for failure to appear.

Monday

3:15 p.m.: 1739 Iowa 2, Donnellson. Sandra Anne Shipley, 51, Burlington: trespass.

4:35 p.m.: 1736 Iowa 2, Donnellson. Troy William Phillips, 49, Burlington: trespass.

HENRY COUNTY

Sunday

7:26 p.m.: 1400 grid of 255th St., Mount Pleasant. Wayne Beebe, no age given, Wayland: driving while suspended and warrants.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Feb. 18

No time given.: No location given. Steven C. Lefler, 36, Hamilton, Illinois: domestic battery.

No time given.: No location given. Montana V. Strader, 28, Maquon, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Christian D. Walker, 19, Macomb, Illinois: warrants for burglary and failure to appear.

Feb. 19

No time given.: No location given. John R. Lay, 28, Hamilton, Illinois: aggravated assault.

Feb. 20

No time given.: No location given. Madison R. Broadwell, 20, Keokuk: warrant for unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance.

No time given.: No location given. Ryan R.D. Uhlig, 21, Matheson, Colorado: domestic battery.

LOUISA COUNTY

Friday

9:47 p.m.: Wapello. Chad Wayne Cocklin, 44, Wapello: possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.

CRIME WATCH

BURLINGTON

Friday

7:22 a.m.: 200 block of South Ninth Street. Burglary of residence.

12:59 p.m.: Edward Stone Middle School, 3000 Mason Road. Assault.

3:23 p.m.: 600 block of Mercer Street. Burglary of residence.

3:43 p.m.: Edgewood Place and Sunnyside Avenue. Disorderly conduct.

8:46 p.m.: 1100 block of Washington Street. Burglary of residence.

Saturday

1:15 a.m.: Catfish Bend Casino, 3001 Winegard Drive. Disorderly conduct.

8:56 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Disorderly conduct.

9:35 p.m.: Amelia Street and South Garfield Avenue. Disorderly conduct.

9:37 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Disorderly conduct.

Sunday

1:26 a.m.: 1200 block of Jefferson Street. Burglary of residence.

10:10 a.m.: 500 block of South Ninth Street. Theft.

12:08 p.m.: Apollo Building, 1200 University Place. Burglary of business.

3:45 p.m.: 100 block of North Garfield Avenue. Burglary of residence.

8:59 p.m.: Steamboat Landing Apartments, 420 S. Fourth St. Vandalism.

Monday

6:17 a.m.: 800 block of South 13th Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

9:37 a.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Disorderly conduct.

10:29 a.m.: Best Western Pzazz, 3001 Winegard Drive. Vehicle theft.

11:31 a.m.: 1200 block of Patterson Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

1:16 p.m.: 100 block of South Marshall Street. Disorderly conduct.

4:12 p.m.: Aldo Leopold Middle School, 3075 Sunnyside Ave. Assault.

FORT MADISON

Friday

10:15 a.m.: 2100 block of Avenue E. Burglary.

4:05 p.m.: 1100 block of 48th Street. Stolen vehicle.

7:29 p.m.: Alta Drive. Theft.

7:36 p.m.: 2001 Avenue B. Theft.

Saturday

5:26 a.m.: 1100 block of 48th Street. Theft.

7:57 a.m.: 300 block of Avenue E. Theft.

Sunday

11:07 p.m.: 2400 block of Avenue A. Burglary in progress.

Monday

10:20 a.m.: 3200 block of Avenue H. Burglary.

3:42 p.m.: 2800 block of Avenue N. Theft.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Saturday

10:58 a.m.: 1700 block of East Washington Street. Theft.

SALEM

Friday

2:48 p.m.: 3000 block of U.S. 218. Vandalism.

WAYLAND

Saturday

4:23 p.m.: 200 block of Henry Washington Road. Structure fire.

NEW LONDON

Sunday

3:38 a.m.: 3300 block of New London Road. Injury accident.