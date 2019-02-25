Make plans now to attend the Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show on March 1-3 at the Varied Industries Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 300 talented exhibitors from seven states, presenting and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts.

The show is a production of Callahan Promotions, Inc. and offers patrons the chance to enjoy original, affordable arts and crafts. Products being sold include oak furniture, pottery, jewelry, clothing, floral wreaths, stained glass, several different types of food items, lawn and garden art, and much, much more, with over 100,000 square feet of display space.

Admission to the show is only $6, with anyone 10 and under free. All patrons will receive a three-day re-entry hand stamp good for the entire run of the show. Show hours are Friday night, from 5-9 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking for the show is always free.

For the public’s convenience, a free shuttle bus service will be available on both Friday and Saturday and will shuttle the public from the northern parking lots to the front of the Varied Industries Building.

Like us on Facebook under Callahan Promotions, Inc. to purchase discounted advance tickets and for a chance to win one of four $50 gift certificates. For more information on the show, please call 563-652-4529.