By Logan Kahler

Friday

Feb 22, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) students from the Boone area have received scholarships from the DMACC Foundation for the spring semester:


Taylor Abernathy, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Alfred & Arline Jensen


Kendra Allen, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Ick-Vagt


Allyson Anderson, Liberal Arts, Boone, $400 Holst #2


Kate Anderson, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation


Denver Blinn, Liberal Arts, Boone, $400 General - Boone Campus


Christina Bryant, Health Information Technology, Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation


Susanne Byrd, Liberal Arts, Boone, $400 Walter & Lucile Murken


Jessica DeWitt, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone, $500 Harold Cunningham


Angelica Diaz Delarosa, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone, $300 Walter & Lucile Murken


Rebecca Dodd, Accounting, Boone, $400 Ick-Vagt


Scott Fank, Electronics Engineering Technology, Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation


Tavien Gillette, Undecided, Boone, $400 General - Boone Campus


Darian Gray, Liberal Arts, Boone, $300 Walter & Lucile Murken


Andresa Hicks, Liberal Arts, Boone, $400 Wesley L. Herrald Endowment


Kennedy Hilsabeck, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone, $400 General - Boone Campus


Morgan Holmes, Business Administration, Boone, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken


Sameria Jackson, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken


Thomas Mahoney, Undecided, Boone, $300 Walter & Lucile Murken


Daiton Martin, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation


Joshua Miravalles, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone, $500 Richard D. Beckwith


Ashlee Moorman, Associate General Studies, Boone, $500 Dr. Wayne Rouse


Mackenzie Parrish, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Alfred & Arline Jensen


Leah Ray, Criminal Justice-(Law Enforcement Emphasis), Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation


Jakob Richardson, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Ick-Vagt


Aliyah Robinson, Liberal Arts, Boone, $400 Athletic


Emma Rouse, Undecided, Boone, $500 Boone High School Class of ‘69


Kaylee Russell, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Alfred & Arline Jensen


Cailey Schaa, Medical Assistant, Boone, $400 Ick-Vagt


Jadyn Shonka, Environmental Science, Boone, $500 DMACC Foundation


Kaine Simmonds, Liberal Arts, Boone, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken


Delilah Wallace, Undecided, Boone, $400 General - Boone Campus


Annie Wallert, Liberal Arts, Boone, $300 Walter & Lucile Murken