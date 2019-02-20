Emmanuel Spann is one of four men charged with murder in connection to the 2017 death of Demarcus Chew.

Emmanuel Spann surrendered himself to law enforcement Tuesday in Chicago, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Spann, 30, is one of four men charged with murder in connection to the September 2017 death of Burlington's Demarcus Chew.

BPD said Wednesday morning in a statement Spann was awaiting extradition from Illinois back to Iowa. He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Lt. Adam Schaefer issued the initial press release Tuesday asking the public's help in finding Spann, whose last known address was in Chicago.

Andre Harris, 28, of Chicago, arrived last Friday in Burlington on the same charges. He is being held in the Des Moines County jail on a $2 million bond pending a court appearance next week.

On Monday, Derrick Parker, 44, of Chicago, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He also is being held on a $2 million bond.

On Feb. 4, Antoine Calvin Spann, 29, of Chicago, was sentenced in Des Moines County District Court to 20 years in prison. He also was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chew, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of aiding and abetting to commit willful injury causing bodily injury; conspiracy to commit murder; and criminal gang participation.

According to court documents, Chew, 26, was shot to death shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 10, 2017, in a car behind his mother's home at 1021 N. Fifth St. Records show he was followed home after spending the early morning hours at a club in Gulfport, Illinois.