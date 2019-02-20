You are telling me there will be six more weeks of winter? Ground hog — what do you know about weather, or what it is? After all, you are a mere Groundhog.

The United States is the only country in the world to proclaim Feb. 2 as Groundhog’s Day. Other countries proclaim this day as Candlemas Day. But, you are still the star.

After all, Feb. 2 is a critical day in the affairs of weather. In fact, it’s more important than the first of March coming in like a lion or March going out like a lamb.

The bottom line is, if the day is bright and clear, there will be two winters in that year. Punxsutauney Phil, your day is full of photos and jokes, a much needed fun-filled winter break. Even Hollywood capitalized on your day — the unfortunate weather man who has a bad day repeated many times over.

As I see it, the trouble with weather forecasting is it is right too often for us to ignore. And, wrong at times for us to rely on it. Feb. 2, plus six weeks, will put us at March 20, the first day of spring after the sun has done its thing.

Actually, Punxsutawny Phil, I really feel sorry for you. To be yanked out of your warm borrow by some person’s cold hands, in the middle of winter, just so people can get a laugh or grumble at the forecasted weather. Sleep well, Phil. See you next year.