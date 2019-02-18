On Saturday, March 9, hundreds of students from Iowa will be coming to Nevada High School to participate in the Iowa High School Speech Association’s State Individual Speech Contests.

Not only is this exciting for Nevada Schools, it’s a chance for many in the community to step up to the plate as volunteers for the many things that will be needed that day.

Barb Mittman, who is helping the high school coordinate its volunteer efforts, said, “Local volunteers are key to hosting an efficient and well-run contest. There are over 100 volunteer opportunities available for this March 9 event.”

There are various ways to sign up. Many of the volunteer opportunities — like being a timer, a results runner, a room chair, working in the concessions stand, helping maintain the workers’ room and judges’ room, and doing clean up — can be found by visiting the Sign-Up Genius link: www.signupgenius.com/go/30eOe48a5a82caa8-state4. You can also volunteer or ask questions about volunteering by emailing: bk_mittman@yahoo.com. There are both morning and afternoon shifts available.

Volunteer Jobs:

Timer: Responsible for timing contestants, displaying the time cards and saying STOP.

Results Runner: Posts contest results in the commons from the main office.

Room Chair: Responsible for one room and announcing the next contestant. May also involve crowd control (hushing) in the hallways.

Concession Stand worker: Would work in one of two concession stands.

Judges’ Lounge: Prepares snacks and drinks for judges. May also need to deliver things to the judges.