Entries due March 15 with focus on robots

Nebraska Science Festival keynote speaker Grant Imahara has worked on some of the most famous movie and TV robots of all time including R2-D2 and the Energizer Bunny. Now, we’re asking young Nebraskans to let us know what robot they would create and why?

Submit responses to the Nebraska Science Festival’s essay contest for a chance to meet Imahara, a recognized electronics and robots expert from Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters who also consults for Walt Disney Imagineering, where he works on next-generation robots for Disney’s global theme parks.

All submissions are due by March 15.

The contest – open to all fourth- through 12th-grade Nebraska students – precedes this year’s Nebraska Science Festival, which is scheduled for April 5-28. The seventh annual festival again will feature an array of science- and technology-related activities in communities across the state. But, for those who love science, why wait until April? Now is the time to develop your contest entry.

Write a 150- to 1,000-word essay highlighting the science career you want to pursue and win a chance to meet the keynote speaker.

The festival’s keynote address will be April 5 at the Joslyn Art Museum. General admission tickets will be released online at noon on March 2 on a first-come, first-served basis at Eventbrite (four per person). Although the presentation is free, tickets are required for admittance when doors open April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Contest entries must be postmarked no later than March 15, and essays must answer the question: What type of robot would you invent to help people (or your community) and why? Complete contest details can be found at: www.nescifest.com/participate/essay.

Presented by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska Science Festival is a collaboration of organizations and individuals interested in the advancement of science literacy. In addition to UNMC, other sponsors, to date, are, are Metro Credit Union, the Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures, and media sponsors KETV and the Omaha World-Herald.

In addition to NeSciFest.com, you will find SciFest updates and information on Twitter (@NESciFest) and Facebook (NE SciFest).