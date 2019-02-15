Roads will be among the topics discussed at the Monday, Feb. 18, Nebraska City City Council meeting.

The Nebraska City 1- and 6-Year Road Plan will the subject of a public hearing, followed by a resolution to approve the plan.

The council will also discuss two Community Development Block Grant contract. The first, with a $107.500 city match, will provide $510,000 for street and sidewalk ramp improvements on 6th Street, as well as providing the city with funds to purchase/rehab/resell distressed properties in Nebraska City with downpayment assistance.

The second CDBG grant contract, with $120,000 in matching funds from donations, will provide $425,000 to make ADA upgrades, including restrooms, ramps and an elevator, to the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building

Council members will also discuss a $21,310 bid from Baragary Construction Inc. for the Americans with Disabilities Act restroom upgrades at Nuckolls Square Park. They will also discuss changes to health, dental, life and accidental death and disability insurance renewal for 2019 and 2020.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday in the Bill Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.