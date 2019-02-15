With just months to go before a contract for shared police and emergency dispatch service expires, city of Burlington officials are backing a plan to shift the cost to Des Moines County.

DesCom’s service contract is set to expire June 30, and at a work session Monday, members of Burlington’s City Council agreed to look into asking the county to pay for DesCom.

“It’s a countywide system, so why should Burlington pay out of its levy when the county can pay from its levy,” City Manager Jim Ferneau asked rhetorically in a telephone interview Wednesday with The Hawk Eye.

Under the current system, Burlington, West Burlington, Mediapolis and Danville pay according to the percentage of county residents living inside their boundaries. The county pays for citizens who reside outside one of the cities, as well as a share of the cost for Mediapolis and Danville through their contracts with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office for law enforcement protection.

Under the proposal outlined this week by DesCom director Shanna Krogmeier for members of the Burlington city council, the county would pay the entire cost of the service by adding it to the county’s property tax levy, which is paid by urban and rural taxpayers.

In a memo written by Ferneau and given to council members, he said a shift to county funding would free up the $700,000 the city now spends on DesCom, and could give the council leeway to reduce the city tax levy by 90 cents per $1,000 assessed property value.

Members of the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors found out about the presentation when asked for comment by The Hawk Eye.

“I guess we were gonna be the last ones they talked to,” said board member Bob Beck.

Beck, who sits on the DesCom board, said he was aware of Burlington’s wish to change the funding stream, but not that the county would be the last stop on Krogmeier’s tour of local government.

Board chairman Tom Broeker is skeptical of Burlington’s stated reasoning for the change.

“It sounds like they’re trying to free up some money they can use for something else,” he said.

Burlington council members contend the current system is unfair.

“What if one of these other cities pulls out?” councilman Jon Billups asked during Monday’s meeting. He argued Burlington could be stuck with a higher bill.

Broeker, however, countered that Billups’ premise is ridiculous.

“What are they going to do for emergency communication?” Broeker said.

Another contention made in the council meeting was that Burlington was overpaying for DesCom’s services. A review of records from DesCom showed about 65 percent of calls that ran through DesCom originated in Burlington.

Also argued by Burlington and DesCom officials was that taxes for Burlington residents would, in essence, stay the same.

While Krogmeier said the amount of money being spent on DesCom would remain unchanged, this does not have to do with how that money is gathered.

The suggestion given at the Burlington council meeting for how the county could fund the shift was an increase in the tax levy.

Broeker said such a shift would be unfair to residents living outside a city as they use the service less often and would pay a larger chunk of the bill.

Both the current manner of funding and the proposed manner of funding come from Iowa Code.

Chapter 29(c).17 provides three funding options for area dispatch service: dividing the cost per capita for each city and county in the agreement, dividing the cost among the cities and county according to assessed land shares, or a county wide levy.

Fort Madison, Keokuk and Lee County have a similar agreement to DesCom called LeeCom. LeeCom is run through the Lee County Sheriff’s office and is funded through a special countywide emergency management levy.