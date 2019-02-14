The federal government is up against another funding deadline. Without an agreement on border security, another shutdown could happen Friday.

Iowa's senior U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley expressed optimism Wednesday another government shutdown could be avoided as members of Congress and the president work to broker a deal on border security.

Grassley told reporters he had not seen the bill lawmakers were expected to present the White House this week, but it appeared "Congress and the president are on a path to keep the government open."

"He's demonstrated flexibility throughout this whole process," said Grassley, a Republican, of President Donald Trump, "so I hope this deal reflects a good faith compromise to secure the border. That's what I want, that's what the president wants."

In the wake of the 35-day partial government shutdown that ended Jan. 25, Trump agreed to fund the affected agencies for another three weeks so a deal could be reached on how best to fund security measures on the country's southern border between the U.S. and Mexico. If budget bills are not agreed to by Friday, hundreds of thousands of federal government employees and contract workers will again be at risk of missing paychecks.

"Funding the government and securing the border should not be mutually exclusive," Grassley said, noting he supports a Senate bill to prohibit government shutdowns from happening in the future. "Shutting down the government is no way to govern."

Trump has said he wants Congress to appropriate $5.7 billion to construct a concrete wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and has threatened to declare a national emergency to secure funding if lawmakers don't deliver.

"I want to thank all Republicans for the work you have done in dealing with the Radical Left on Border Security," Trump said Tuesday in a post on Twitter. "Not an easy task, but the Wall is being built and will be a great achievement and contributor toward life and safety within our Country!"

Following Trump's State of the Union address earlier this month, Iowa's U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst echoed his call for enhanced border security.

"Securing our southern border is a key part of a system to discourage illegal immigration and curb human trafficking and the transport of illegal weapons and drugs in Iowa and across America," said Ernst.