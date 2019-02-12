General Motors has donated a 2018 Silverado LT pickup with a 5.3 V8 to the DMACC GM Automotive Service Education Program (ASEP). The DMACC ASEP students will be able to learn about the latest technology equipment on today’s vehicles. Some of the students who will get to work on this vehicle, include: (left to right) Nick Moore of Ankeny, Matthew Haines of Des Moines, Derek Brown of New Sharon, Caleb Vaughn of Colo, Michael Ullestad of Knoxville, Austin Blackman of Westside, Kim Hensley of Des Moines, Jordan Goslar of Mapleton, Kyle Donahoe of Urbandale, Noah Beirman of Slater, (standing in truck bed are) Yordi Mena of Perry, Broc Bohning of Cambridge and Ryan Toder of Norwalk.