It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

1-29-19

A Perry resident brought a white globe cover that came off of a downtown light. Globe was delivered to the Street Department.

1-30-19

A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1500 block of 2nd Street. No injuries reported. No damage estimated listed.

A Perry resident reported white smoke coming from a building in the 1200 block of 18th Street. Officers determined it was steam and not smoke.

2-1-19

A Perry resident reported an abandoned bicycle in a yard in the 1300 block of 4th Street. Officers responded, picked up the bike and placed the bike in the bike shed.

Hastings Funeral Home requested an escort from the funeral home and heading north toward Rippey.

A multi vehicle accident involving a patrol vehicle was reported near 18th and McKinley Streets. Dallas County assisted with the reporting of accident. No injuries reported.

2-2-19

Loud music was reported in the 900 block of Willis. Officers responded and found the music. When they knocked the door, the music quit but no one would answer the door.

A 21 year old male Perry resident was arrested and charged with driving under suspension following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Bateman.

A single vehicle accident was reported in the 1000 block of 2nd Street when a bus trying to parallel park and hit fencing near the library. No injuries reported.

A 19 year old female Denison resident was arrested near North and Mcluen Streets and charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia following contact with a suspicious vehicle at Perkins Park.

2-3-19

A Perry resident reported loud music in the 900 block of Willis. Officers responded and found apartment music was coming from. A 20 year old female Perry resident was cited for disorderly conduct-1st offense.

A Perry resident reported a found bicycle in the 2300 block of Iowa Street. Officers responded.

2-4-19

A unidentified subject wearing a facemask while riding a bicycle and pulling a red wagon was stopped by officers. Subject was issued a warning for a bicycle equipment infraction and released.

Carris Funeral Home requested an escort from the Methodist Church to Violet Hill Cemetery. Officers completed the escort.

A 30 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for Perry’s original charge of theft 3rd, theft 4th and five counts forgery following a request from Dallas County.

A Jefferson resident reported debris in the roadway in the 2300 block of 1st Avenue. Officers cleared the street of debris.

Dallas County broadcast a wrong way driver on Highway 141 approaching Perry. Officers were unable to locate.