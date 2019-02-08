Perry Elks Lodge #407 recently donated nearly $1,600 worth of various school supplies to Perry Elementary School. After a request from Community Liaison Megan Maylum, the lodge was able to put together a variety of items needed by students and teachers.

According to Maylum, teachers use different items for rewards for good behavior and good grades.

“The teachers will pay for these items themselves so the donation from the Perry Elks will be great for us,” said Maylum.

After Lecturing Knight Amber Green found out what the teachers were in need of, she had fun with the project.

“The lodge was able to purchase a variety of items for the school kiddos but one in particular stood out to me. A bookmark that said ‘Orange you a great reader,’ really struck me,” said Green. “As a kid, I always loved getting quirky little rewards and we thought the bookmarks with puns on them were hilarious. I hope the kids and teachers have as much fun with them as I did.”

The themed/scented bookmarks were available in different varieties and the lodge made sure to purchase a few of each kind.

The lodge tries to give back to the community as much as possible. The Elks motto, Elks Care, Elks Share, is the backbone of the organization. There are 342 members at the Perry Lodge.

If you’re interested in helping the community and becoming a member, call the lodge at 465-3791 after 6 p.m., Monday through Friday or check out their Facebook page, Perry, Iowa Elks #407.