Trivia Night - Canceled

The Perry Sesquicentennial trivia night set for Feb. 7 has been cancelled due to weather.

What About Me?

9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at Perry Public Library.

Perry Public Library will host a series of wellness workshops on Fridays in February. The program explores the impact of making positive choices and helps you develop your own personal path to total wellbeing. The next program is set for Feb. 8. The programs are free, but registration is required. Call 515-465-3569 to sign up.

Winter Market

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Hotel Pattee.

Your favorite Perry Farmers’ Market vendors are back for one day for a Winter Market during the 16th Annual Chocolate Walk at the Hotel Pattee. Shop for locally grown produce, baked goods and handmade items on Saturday, Feb. 9. Vendors include Raccoon Forks Farm, Ruth Cave, Pam Pruitt, Janine Tibbens, Dorothy Skinner, Chris Ruble and more to be announced. If you’re interested in joining us as a vendor, please call or email the Perry Chamber of Commerce: 515-465-4601 or perrychamber@perryia.org.

Chocolate Walk

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 around Perry.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce’s 16th annual Chocolate Walk will return on Saturday, Feb. 9. Participating businesses will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many will be offering in-store specials, along with chocolate treats. Attendees can purchase a passport for $6 or 2 for $10 at the Perry Chamber or participating businesses. The passport will have a list of the businesses open for the walk.

Valentine’s Lasagna Dinner

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

All area residents are invited to a delicious lasagna dinner and family game night on Feb. 9. The free-will offering dinner will include lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, beverage and homemade pie alamode with Picket Fence ice cream. For information, call 515-465-3272 or 515-321-4702.

Chili Cookoff

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at First Baptist Church.

First Baptist Church will host a chili cookoff on Feb. 9. Young, old, single, couples and families are all invited to the early Valentine’s Day event. Guest judges and prizes. Call 465-4669 to register your pot of chili.

2019 Jukebox Variety Show

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

Perry High School will present the 2019 Jukebox Variety Show: Stage and Screen on Feb. 9. Come out and support our PHS student musicians and hear some fabulous solos, duets, and group performances! Bring change, cash, or your checkbook to vote for your favorite! Tickets are $5 and are on sale in the PHS Office. The event will feature selections from various movies and musicals, including “The Greatest Showman,” “Hamilton,” “A Star is Born,” “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” “Mamma Mia,” “High School Musical” and much more.

Christian Faith Alpha Program

5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at St. Patrick School Gym.

Alpha is a series of sessions exploring the Christian faith. Various subjects related to faith will be explored and dinner will be provided. Everyone is welcome and there is no fee to attend. Sessions begin on Feb. 17 at the St. Patrick School Gym. Call 465-4387.