The Perry City Council met at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4 in the Security Bank Building.

Here are three things you may have missed:

1. Council approves entering into a service agreement with ETHOS Design Group

The Perry City Council approved a resolution to enter into a professional services agreement for facility evaluation and planning services for the McCreary Community Building. The agreement is between the City of Perry and ETHOS Design Group, based out of Polk City. The City had previously hired SVPA Architects to complete the assessment for the 35-year-old facility. Performance issues led the City to part ways with the company and look for a new firm to complete the assessment.

City Administrator Sven Peterson said SVPA didn’t meet deadlines in getting the City product. He added that the overall quality of their work was an issue as well. Peterson is now in talks with SVPA for a partial refund of the fees the City had already paid, as they are now having to pay another firm to come in and redo some of the background work to finish up the project.

“So far the ETHOS group has completely blown any work that SVPA did out of the water,” Peterson said. “We’re very happy. I know the staff out at the rec center is very happy with the work they’ve done so far.”

2. Council approves tax abatement applications for construction completed in 2018

The Perry City Council passed a resolution approving the tax abatement applications for construction completed in 2018.

“It’s nice to see people putting money in,” City Council Member Barb Wolling said.

Fellow City Council Member Randy McCaulley asked if the abatement program has led to more homes being built.

Peterson said three new homes were built in 2017. That number increased to nine in 2018.

“It seems like just yesterday we approved the tax abatement, so it’s exciting to see that growth,” he said.

There were also a number of improvements that increased the assessed value by $20,000 approved through the abatement program.

“In discussions and communications with the county assessor, he is really excited about what this program is doing for the existing housing stock,” Peterson said. “Very excited to see that and hopefully in years to come we see that reflected in the total evaluations.”

3. Council starts budget process

The Perry City Council has started the budget process for the 2020 fiscal year. The Council met on Feb. 1 for its first budget workshop. The next workshop is set for 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14.

The next Perry City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The meeting was moved from its regular Monday spot because of the President’s Day holiday.