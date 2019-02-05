Over 600 voters checked the ‘yes’ box on the Perry Community School District’s bond referendum.

“First of all, elated,” Superintendent Clark Wicks said of his initial reaction when the results were tallied from the Feb. 5 special election.

The Perry School Board passed a resolution during a special meeting on Dec. 19 ordering a special election on the issuance of a $6.5 million general obligation bond. The district is looking to construct a wrestling room addition, along with a Career and Technical Education, or industrial tech, addition.

Unofficial results show the referendum passed with 89.56 percent. Wicks said 60 percent was needed to pass. A total of 709 votes were cast at the McCreary Community Building, with unofficial numbers showing 635 voted yes and 74 no. Wicks added that there were around 22 absentee ballots that still need to be counted.

He was surprised to see so many turn out and vote on Feb. 5. When Wicks talked to Mayor John Andorf, who helped with the election, Andorf had ordered around 300 ballots.

“And now to see 709, with 22 absentee ballots, that is very, very, significant,” Wicks said.

What was also significant, he added, was seeing all the parts come together to make the passage of the bond a reality.

Wicks said the Perry School Board was on board with the project from the beginning. He added that the administrative team, as well as the teaching staff, was also on board. On top of that, Wicks said the Vote YES for Perry Kids Committee worked hard to get the word out about the bond and the project.

“(I’m) just so proud to see the Bluejay spirit come to life by so many team players,” Wicks said.

Vote YES Co-Chair Paula Nelson echoed Wicks’ comments. Multiple community members volunteered to be part of the Vote YES committee.

“That shows how much people value education and the school in general for our kids,” Nelson said of the committee members.

That committee, she added, worked to get information about the project and the bond vote out to the public. The public responded by having over 700 turn out to vote on Feb. 5.

“I’m just thankful for our community that they were able to see the need and were willing to support our kids,” Nelson said.

Wicks added that the industrial teach current and former teachers and students, along with the wrestling community, “was vibrant and passionate” about both portions of the project.

“It just showed all the way through. They just showed that great Bluejay pride,” Wicks said.

The passage of the $6.5 million bond means the industrial tech and wrestling/multi-purpose additions can now proceed. Work will continue, Wicks said, to get both additions designed and all the details worked out with Unesco, Inc., the project’s construction manager.

While Wicks added that it will be a “long journey” before the district can start letting bids, it will be an exciting one.

And that journey took a big step forward with the passage of the $6.5 million bond referendum.

“(I’m) very pleased and very proud of Perry as a community,” Nelson said. “The Perry pride is really showing through.”