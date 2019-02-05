The Kiwanis Club of Perry is proud to recognize Kaleb Olejniczak as Student of the Month for January 2019. Kaleb’s most distinguishing quality is his ability to learn and be coachable in everything he does. He is always eager to listen and learn from those who help him. His learning is evident because he puts it to work right away and uses the advice he is given.

Secondly, his respect toward peers and authority figures exemplifies his strong character. Kaleb treats those around him with dignity and appreciation. It is clear that he takes care in doing small things the right way. He has a road map for his present and his future, and he uses each day as a stepping stone to his goals.

Finally, Kaleb is rarely outworked in his daily life. He puts his head down and works without complaint, and doesn’t stop until he reaches the goals he has set for himself. Kaleb leads by example on the mat, field, classroom, and community. He takes pride in his efforts to be great and will reach great heights in his future.

Congratulations Kaleb on being the January Kiwanis Student of the Month.