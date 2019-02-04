PERRY — Dallas County Hospital’s affiliation partner, Mercy Health Network (MHN), a leading health care system, recently announced it will soon become MercyOne. With the name change set to officially launch Feb. 1, 2019, the system will unify its statewide footprint by implementing a strategic brand initiative to connect the many points of care across the state and surrounding regions to better enable consumers to recognize the strength and to navigate its vast network of services.

“Over the past 20 years, Mercy Health Network has grown significantly, expanding our network of locations, clinical capabilities, services and geographic reach,” said Bob Ritz, MHN president and CEO. “This is a key step in progressing from an individual location to a more visible, integrated health system working together to provide statewide access and expertise.”

Currently, MHN’s system of hospitals and facilities are represented by dozens of different brand names, logos and messages. Given this challenge, MHN completed important strategic planning work, conducted consumer research, and engaged with more than 4,000 physician partners and colleagues through discussions, focus groups surveys and interviews over the last 18 months. The new name, MercyOne, was selected after a comprehensive external review and selection process.

“The new name acknowledges our history and carries on our legacy, which is grounded in faith,” said Ritz. “This effort to unify under the MercyOne brand is a part of our journey to unite around one mission and guides us in serving our patients and communities.”

Dallas County Hospital contracts with MHN for management support and enjoys being part of an extensive network offering a wide range of health services for the benefit of its patients.

“At Dallas County Hospital we strive to evolve with healthcare and provide high quality services closer to our patients’ homes. We are excited about the steps Mercy Health Network is taking to unify its approach to promoting its services,” said Angela Mortoza, Dallas County Hospital CEO. “While there will be no major changes to Dallas County Hospital, we look forward to the benefits of our continued partnership with this strong network of expertise.”

As an affiliate of MHN, the Dallas County Hospital name will not change as a result of the system’s rebranding. However, MHN’s wholly owned hospitals and care sites will adopt the MercyOne name, logo and brand identity, which will be unveiled on Feb. 1, 2019.

While MHN’s name and brand are changing, the system’s leadership and ownership structure remains the same. The founders, two of the country’s foremost not-for-profit Catholic health organizations – Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) and Trinity Health – continue to work together through Mercy Health Network.

Formed in 1998, MHN has grown into a leading provider of hospital and related health services. The system consists of more than 43 owned, joint venture and affiliated medical centers and hospital campuses, along with more than 230 primary care clinics and other health facilities, all generating more than $3 billion in combined revenue and employing more than 20,000 people.

“While the name of our organization will change to reflect our focus on coming together as one system of care, we will continue to deliver compassionate care with the best outcomes for each and every patient we serve,” Ritz said. “The name MercyOne is a reflection of our past and the promise of our future.”