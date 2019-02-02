Bike riders from all over Iowa, as well as out-of-state riders, gathered on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Hotel Pattee before taking off for the 42nd annual Bike Ride to Rippey.

The party got started earlier with Handlebar Happy Hour on Thursday and a pre-party on Friday, Feb. 1 at La Poste. Stranger Than Fiction performed upstairs at La Poste on Friday to help kick off BRR.

Riders then gathered at the hotel on Saturday morning to pick up their registration packets, check out the various booths and enjoy breakfast from the Perry Lions Club.

At 10 a.m., a majority of the riders gathered outside to take off down 2nd Street for the ride to Rippey and back. This year’s ride featured milder weather. The Raccoon Valley Bank sign read 43 degrees as the participants rode past on their way out of town.

A post-party was held at the Hotel Pattee, featuring Lil Red and the Medicated Moose.

Check out more photos and keep watching for video at www.theperrychief.com.