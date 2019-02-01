It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

1-23-19

Several snow ordinance citations were issued in various locations in the city.

A single vehicle accident was reported on Highway 141. No injuries reported.

A Perry resident reported children trying to take the hat and scarf off the dinosaur located at 1200 Willis Avenue. Caller wanted items back and children spoken too.

A hit and run vehicle accident was reported in the 1200 block of Highway 141. Officers were able to obtain video from a store camera and were able to find owner of vehicle. The incident is still under investigation.

1-24-19

Officers encountered a female juvenile Perry resident in the 2800 block of Willis Avenue. Juvenile’s mother was contacted and a curfew warning was issued.

A report of a stolen iPad out of Ogden was reported to the police department.

1-25-19

A hit and run vehicle accident was reported in the 2800 block of 1st Avenue.

A Perry resident came into the police station with information regarding the dinosaur incident on 1-23-19. The items were returned and the children involved were brought into police station and officers spoke with them.

A Perry resident reported debris all over the road in the 2700 block of 1st Avenue. Officers cleaned up the trash.

Officers assisted with a Mercy One landing at the hospital.

A Perry resident turned in a wallet found at the McCreary Community Building. Wallet was later picked up by owner.

1-26-19

A Perry resident turned in a wallet found in the 1000 block of 2nd Street. Wallet logged into evidence.

A 30 year old male Perry resident was arrested in the 1300 block of 6th Street and charged with OWI-3rd offense, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended following a traffic stop.

A Perry resident reported two bikes stolen from a garage in the 1300 block of 4th Street. Officers filed a report.

A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1300 block of 1st Avenue. No injuries reported. Damage estimated at $1,000.

1-27-19

A 29 year old male Perry resident was arrested near Iowa and 16th Streets and charged with OWI-1st offense, excessive speed, violation of restricted license.

1-28-19

Officers patrolled all Perry schools.

A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1100 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. No damage estimates listed.

A two vehicle accident was reported in the 2900 block of Iowa Street. No injuries reported. No damage estimates listed.

1-29-19

A 52 year old female Perry resident was arrested near West 2nd and Clark Streets and charged with driving under suspension and OWI 2nd offense following a traffic stop.