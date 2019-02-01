Editor,

I encourage you to Vote Yes on February 5 in the Perry Community School District special election.

I moved to Perry in May of 2016. I have never had children. Some would ask why I care about what happens with our schools or school children.

I care because those children are the future. They should be taught in up to date and safe facilities. They should have the opportunity to learn in advance of graduation for a head start in the real world.

I care because, in the short time I’ve been here, I’ve become acquainted with people involved with the school and I’ve seen their frustrations with the current wrestling and industrial tech facilities.

I care because the proposed multi-purpose/wrestling and industrial tech rooms are much needed and long overdue. These two additions will bring our facilities up to date and give our students more opportunities.

There will be one more public forum before the vote. Feel free to stop by the Perry Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 1 at 5 p.m. and find out why you should join me in voting yes for Perry kids on Tuesday, February 5.

Lisa Widick