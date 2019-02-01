Josie Bousman, the fifth family member charged in connection to the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray, has been sentenced to a prison term not to exceed 14 years during a plea hearing on Friday, Feb. 1.

Bousman, 22, pleaded guilty to three amended charges during the Feb. 1 hearing. Those charges include one count of neglect of a dependent person, a Class C felony, and two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Judge Terry Rickers sentenced Bousman to an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years for the charge of neglect of a dependent person.

He also sentenced Bousman to two two-year prison sentences for the two counts of child endangerment. All three sentences will run consecutively.

Bousman was previously charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death, three counts of kidnapping in the first degree and one count of obstructing prosecution or defense.

Bousman joins four other family members who have previously been charged in connection to the death of Sabrina Ray.

Misty and Marc Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive parents, were recently sentenced during a joint hearing on Jan. 18. Sabrina was found deceased in the family’s home on May 12, 2017 at 1708 First Ave., which was also the home of Rays of Sunshine Daycare. She weighed only 56 pounds at the time of her death.

Marc Ray pleaded guilty on Dec. 21 to four felony charges. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison on the count of child endangerment resulting in death. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served 35 years. He was also sentenced to three 10-year consecutive prison terms on the three counts of kidnapping in the third degree.

Misty Ray pleaded guilty to three felony charges on Jan. 9. She will be imprisoned for the rest of her life on the county of kidnapping in the first degree. She will not be eligible for parole. She was also sentenced to two consecutive 10-year prison terms for two counts of kidnapping in the third degree.

Justin Ray, brother to Sabrina, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, in February. He was sentenced to serve two five year terms consecutively, which will not exceed 10 years total.

Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, Carla Raye Bousman, was sentenced to a prison sentence not to exceed 20 years during a plea hearing on April 6. She pleaded guilty to one count of neglect to a dependant person, a Class C felony, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of accessory after the fact, one count of obstruction of prosecution and two counts of child endangerment.

