Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s and Dean’s Lists, along with the Fall Semester Graduation List.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Local students on the president’s list include:Amy Bailey, Pre-Nursing, PerrySuzy Fentress, Human Services, PerrySharisse Hernandez, Liberal Arts, PerryDalton Humpal, Financial Administration, PerryKayla Johnson, Accounting & Bookkeeping, PerryDavid Santacruz-Noyola, Liberal Arts, Perry

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.

Local students on the dean’s list include:

Meghan Ayala, Administrative Assistant, Perry

Johanna Diw, Liberal Arts, Perry

Kory Fellom, Computer Aided Design, Perry

Jennifer Fuentes, Liberal Arts, Perry

Laura Hernandez, Financial Administration, Perry

Courtney Kelley, Liberal Arts, Perry

Felicity Koski, Accounting Specialist, Perry

Verlin Littlewhiteman, Early Childhood Education, Perry

Teah Marchman, Criminal Justice: Corrections, Perry

Chanel McKenzie, Liberal Arts, Perry

Shane McNeeley, Liberal Arts, Perry

Ludvin Mejia, Liberal Arts, Perry

Shane Onnen, Human Services, Perry

Devin Patrick, Welding, Perry

Andrew Pentico, Fitness & Sports Management, Perry

Mark Salinas, Business Administration, Perry

Aaron Simmer, Liberal Arts, Perry

Karen Vargas, Liberal Arts, Perry

Juan Vega, Robotics & Control Systems, Perry

Nearly 700 students graduated from the Fall Semester from DMACC’s Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses.

Local graduates include:Kristopher Corrigan, Associate General Studies, PerrySharisse Hernandez, Liberal Arts, PerryRachel Knutsen, Liberal Arts, PerryWilliam Lundbohum, Associate General Studies, PerryLudvin Mejia, Liberal Arts, PerryKayla Pruitt, Liberal Arts, PerryCody Ridnour, Environmental Science, Perry