Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s and Dean’s Lists, along with the Fall Semester Graduation List.


To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.


Local students on the president’s list include:Amy Bailey, Pre-Nursing, PerrySuzy Fentress, Human Services, PerrySharisse Hernandez, Liberal Arts, PerryDalton Humpal, Financial Administration, PerryKayla Johnson, Accounting & Bookkeeping, PerryDavid Santacruz-Noyola, Liberal Arts, Perry


To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.


Local students on the dean’s list include:


Meghan Ayala, Administrative Assistant, Perry


Johanna Diw, Liberal Arts, Perry


Kory Fellom, Computer Aided Design, Perry


Jennifer Fuentes, Liberal Arts, Perry


Laura Hernandez, Financial Administration, Perry


Courtney Kelley, Liberal Arts, Perry


Felicity Koski, Accounting Specialist, Perry


Verlin Littlewhiteman, Early Childhood Education, Perry


Teah Marchman, Criminal Justice: Corrections, Perry


Chanel McKenzie, Liberal Arts, Perry


Shane McNeeley, Liberal Arts, Perry


Ludvin Mejia, Liberal Arts, Perry


Shane Onnen, Human Services, Perry


Devin Patrick, Welding, Perry


Andrew Pentico, Fitness & Sports Management, Perry


Mark Salinas, Business Administration, Perry


Aaron Simmer, Liberal Arts, Perry


Karen Vargas, Liberal Arts, Perry


Juan Vega, Robotics & Control Systems, Perry


Nearly 700 students graduated from the Fall Semester from DMACC’s Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses.


Local graduates include:Kristopher Corrigan, Associate General Studies, PerrySharisse Hernandez, Liberal Arts, PerryRachel Knutsen, Liberal Arts, PerryWilliam Lundbohum, Associate General Studies, PerryLudvin Mejia, Liberal Arts, PerryKayla Pruitt, Liberal Arts, PerryCody Ridnour, Environmental Science, Perry