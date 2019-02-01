Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s and Dean’s Lists, along with the Fall Semester Graduation List.
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.
Local students on the president’s list include:Amy Bailey, Pre-Nursing, PerrySuzy Fentress, Human Services, PerrySharisse Hernandez, Liberal Arts, PerryDalton Humpal, Financial Administration, PerryKayla Johnson, Accounting & Bookkeeping, PerryDavid Santacruz-Noyola, Liberal Arts, Perry
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.
Local students on the dean’s list include:
Meghan Ayala, Administrative Assistant, Perry
Johanna Diw, Liberal Arts, Perry
Kory Fellom, Computer Aided Design, Perry
Jennifer Fuentes, Liberal Arts, Perry
Laura Hernandez, Financial Administration, Perry
Courtney Kelley, Liberal Arts, Perry
Felicity Koski, Accounting Specialist, Perry
Verlin Littlewhiteman, Early Childhood Education, Perry
Teah Marchman, Criminal Justice: Corrections, Perry
Chanel McKenzie, Liberal Arts, Perry
Shane McNeeley, Liberal Arts, Perry
Ludvin Mejia, Liberal Arts, Perry
Shane Onnen, Human Services, Perry
Devin Patrick, Welding, Perry
Andrew Pentico, Fitness & Sports Management, Perry
Mark Salinas, Business Administration, Perry
Aaron Simmer, Liberal Arts, Perry
Karen Vargas, Liberal Arts, Perry
Juan Vega, Robotics & Control Systems, Perry
Nearly 700 students graduated from the Fall Semester from DMACC’s Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses.
Local graduates include:Kristopher Corrigan, Associate General Studies, PerrySharisse Hernandez, Liberal Arts, PerryRachel Knutsen, Liberal Arts, PerryWilliam Lundbohum, Associate General Studies, PerryLudvin Mejia, Liberal Arts, PerryKayla Pruitt, Liberal Arts, PerryCody Ridnour, Environmental Science, Perry