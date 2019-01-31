What About Me? Program Series - Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22

Perry Public Library will host a series of wellness workshops developed by ISU Extension called What About Me? beginning Friday, Feb. 1. This is a research-based, statewide program on personal well-being, which will be presented at the library in four sessions, on Fridays in February. The program explores the impact of making positive choices, presents crucial keys to wellbeing and helps you develop your own personal path to total wellbeing. The workshops are held in the large meeting room at 9 a.m., on Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22. Topics include How to Find Time for Me, Emotional and Social Wellbeing, Managing Your Money, which focuses on financial wellbeing and Physical Wellbeing, which covers nutrition and small habits that can positively impact your physical health. Each topic incorporates a variety information, and resources to help you make informed decisions and meet personal goals. The program sessions are free, but registration is required. Get some friends together, and plan to attend these life affirming programs in the new year! Call or visit the library to sign up for the series: 515-465-3569.

BeTween the Pages Social Time (3rd-5th Grade) - Feb. 6

BeTween the Pages social time for third through fifth graders is offered at Perry Public Library at 3:30 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, throughout the school year. Tweens socialize, enjoy a snack and participate in age appropriate activities, games, crafts, movies, book talks and more. On Feb. 6, we welcome back ISU Extension personnel, who will help us explore engineering processes and design a candy machine to deliver chocolate. These are free programs, and no registration is necessary. For more information, call Suzanne at the library: 515-465-3569.

Take Your Child to the Library Day - Feb. 16

Perry Public Library will observe national Take Your Child to the Library Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16. This event promotes the development of good reading habits in childhood and encourages families to make library visits a regular habit. We will celebrate with balloon animals and face-painting and each child will take home a free book! Several local organizations will have personnel on site with information about children’s programs and services in our area. While you are there, don’t forget to get the kids a free library card and check out some books! For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Closed for Presidents Day - Feb. 18

Perry Public Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, for Presidents Day.

Monthly Book Club Meeting - Feb. 19

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club discussion for February will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 in the Clarion Room (Security Bank Building, 1102 Willis Ave.), and the featured book is “When They Came to Take My Father: Voices of the Holocaust.” Books are available at the library, and anyone interested is invited to join the group. For more information, call Library Director and discussion leader Mary Murphy: 515-465-3569.

Teen Social Saturday - Feb. 23

All interested teens are invited to gather at the library for Teen Social Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 in the library large meeting room, to meet new friends, play games, enjoy snacks and socialize. For more information, call Misty at the library: 515-465-3569.