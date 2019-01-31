Six groups will be moving on to the state large group speech contest on Saturday.

Perry hosted the Iowa High School Speech Association District Large Group contest on Saturday, Jan. 26. From that contest, six Perry groups received one ratings and will advance to the state contest.

The following groups received division one ratings:

• Ensemble Acting — Dannah Karolus, Kaylynn Bousman

• Short Film — Jamileth Sarceno, Jessica Ortiz, Fatima Hurtado, Kasandra Medina, Jocelyn Fuentes, Kitzya Soto, Alondra Avila

• Reader’s Theater — Camden Studer, Rylynn Gilmore, Kayla McFarland, Madison Mason

Ensemble Acting — Julia Stetzel and Fatima Rodriguez

• Ensemble Acting — Kayla McFarland, Allie Taggart, Adriana Eastman

• Group Improv — Camden Studer, Rylynn Gilmore, Trinity Summerson

Allisa Bahney, one of the speech coaches, said hosting the district contest ran smoothly overall. Perry hosted 20 schools and around 500 students on Jan. 26.

Though she added that it was difficult having to postpone and reschedule the contest twice because of weather.

“Students were incredibly prepared for the first date and pushing it back didn’t make much of a difference in their performances,” Bahney said of the Perry students. “Our acts were all easily adaptable to more time.”

Multiple Perry speech students also volunteered to run centers, collect ballots, post results and more throughout the day.

“Our students did phenomenal! We got a lot of praise from other schools about our respectful and efficient workers,” Bahney said.

She is looking forward to seeing what the Perry groups can do at the state contest on Saturday, Feb. 2 at West Des Moines Valley.

“We will get in as many practices as schedules (and snow days) will allow,” Bahney said. “We’re looking forward to passing the baton and allowing someone else to host.”