The Perry High School Academic Decathlon Team competed in the Des Moines Regional competition on Thursday, Jan. 24 at Johnston High School and Friday, Jan. 25 at the Olmstead Center at Drake University.

On Thursday evening, students were interviewed by judges and presented prepared and impromptu speeches. On Friday, the participants tested within the theme of the 1960s in the areas of Math, Science, Social Studies, Music, Art, Literature and Economics and the competition concluded with a Quiz Bowl.

In the Small School category, the Perry team scored 2nd place overall and the alternates scored 1st place. Team members also earned numerous individual honors.

This strong performance at the regional competition has earned the entire Perry High School Academic Decathlon Team the opportunity to compete at the state competition on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 at ADM High School in Adel.

The Perry High School decathletes are Kaylynn Bousman, Devin Carrillo, Krista Hines, Jocelyn Hopkins, Bree Martin, Madison Mason, Kayla McFarland, Avery Miner, Bailey Piper, Camden Studer and Alexandra Tasler. They are coached by Teresa Kresse and Lisa Schumacher.