School Bond Public Forum

5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

Superintendent Clark Wicks will share information on the upcoming bond referendum on Feb. 1 in the Perry Performing Arts Center. The referendum is for the Perry High School Industrial Tech and Wrestling/Multi-Purpose rooms.

Bike Ride to Rippey Pre-Party

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 upstairs at La Poste.

Stranger Than Fiction will kick off the BRR party on Friday, Feb. 1. A $10 cover will be charged at the door. That fee is waived for registered BRR riders. A pasta bar by Harvey’s at the Hotel Pattee will be served for an additional cost.

Open Stag Supper

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at Minburn American Legion.

The Minburn American Legion will host an Open Stag Supper on Feb. 2. The menu includes beef/turkey oysters, baked beans and salad. The cost is $9. There will also be a free-will bar. A raffle will follow the supper.

Perry Lions Club Breakfast

7:30 - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at Hotel Pattee.

Start the morning off right with the annual Perry Lions Club Breakfast on Feb. 2. This is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers. The menu includes egg and ham breakfast casserole, sweet roll and drink for $7.50. The public is welcome.

Rippey UMC/Lions Club BRR Feed

Saturday, Feb. 2 at Rippey United Methodist Church and Rippey Community Room.

The Rippey United Methodist Church and the Rippey Lions Club welcome bike riders and others to eat in Rippey during the BRR Ride on Feb. 2 by 11 a.m. A baked potato bar, along with pie and other desserts and drinks, will be served at the Rippey United Methodist Church. The Rippey Lions will be providing roast beef sundaes, chili, dessert and beverages in the Rippey Community Room. Come in and warm up.

Bike Ride to Rippey

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 downtown Perry.

Deb Miller of the McCreary Center will lead a Zumba warm-up at 9:30 a.m. Riders will head out for Rippey at 10 a.m. from the corner of Willis Avenue and 2nd Street. The ride will be held regardless of weather. An after-party will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Hotel Pattee, with Lil Red and the Medicated Moose Band. A $10 cover will again be charged, with the event free to registered BRR riders.

Valentine’s Lasagna Dinner

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

All area residents are invited to a delicious lasagna dinner and family game night on Feb. 9. The free-will offering dinner will include lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, beverage and homemade pie alamode with Picket Fence ice cream. For information, call 515-465-3272 or 515-321-4702.

Chili Cookoff

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at First Baptist Church.

First Baptist Church will host a chili cookoff on Feb. 9. Young, old, single, couples and families are all invited to the early Valentine’s Day event. Guest judges and prizes. Call 465-4669 to register your pot of chili.

Trivia Night - Rescheduled

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at La Poste.

Perry is turning 150 years old and the Perry Sesquicentennial planning committee is pleased to present their first fundraiser. A trivia night set for Jan. 24 was rescheduled because of weather. The new date is Thursday, Feb. 7.

Registration starts at 6:15 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, with up to eight people on each team. Sign up at the Perry Public Library or the Perry Chamber office. Call Julie at 515-465-4601 with questions.