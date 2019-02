The Perry Chamber of Commerce welcomed Osmundson Manufacturing to the Perry Chamber network with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Jan. 30. The ribbon cutting also served to introduce new ownership for the 115-year-old company.

Owner Douglas Bruce is retiring this month. Osmundson Manufacturing will soon become a fifth-generation company as Bruce’s daughter, Heather Bruce, will take over as owner on Feb. 1, 2019.

The business is located at 16082 141st St., Perry.