Extremely cold and dangerous temperatures forecast for Tuesday night, Jan. 29 through Jan. 31 have caused multiple early outs, delays, postponements and cancellations.

Keep watching the Perry Chief website and Facebook page for further updates.

Here is the current list of early outs and closures:Saint Patrick’s Catholic School will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29.Perry Community Schools will dismiss two hours early on Jan. 29. No evening games or activities.All DMACC locations will be closing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29 until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31.The Jan. 29 Sesquicentennial Planning Meeting has been rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5 due to the wind chill.Due to incoming weather, the Rec Center will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 30.Woodward-Granger is cancelling all classes for Wednesday, Jan. 30. There will be no activities after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The Central Office will closed on Wednesday and there will be no Hawks Nest. There will also be a two-hour delay on Thursday, Jan. 31. There will be no morning activities, but Hawks Nest and the Central Office will be open as normal on Thursday. If you have questions, please call 515-999-8022.

Warming centers have been set up around Dallas County. Warming centers are facilities where persons can temporarily go during periods of extreme temperatures to get out of dangerous weather conditions. Few to no services are provided beyond what is normally available in that building.

The Perry Public Library, 1101 Willis Ave. will serve as a warming center. The library is open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday; and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday.