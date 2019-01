DALLAS COUNTY – In anticipation for life-threatening cold temperatures that are expected to make their way through Central Iowa over the next few days, the following facilities will be designated as warming centers.

Warming centers are facilities where persons can temporarily go during periods of extreme temperatures to get out of dangerous weather conditions. Few to no services are provided beyond what is normally available in that building. The following facilities are designated as warming centers during their normal operational hours:

Perry

Perry Public Library, 1101 Willis Ave.

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Adel

Adel Public Library, 303 S 10th St.

Monday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monitor local media for closure, will close if school is closed.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

De Soto

De Soto Public Library, 405 Walnut St.

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 1 - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Van Meter

Van Meter Public Library, 505 Grant St.

Monday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 12 - 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday: 12 - 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Waukee

Waukee Public Safety Building, 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway.

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.