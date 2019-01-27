One elder lived on a porch and couldn’t get up. Another was blind and lived by herself in a small, cement shack with no consistent source for food.

Both elders were among the first five admitted into the Jacmel Lutheran Home in Haiti. Staff members from Perry Lutheran Homes, along with the Lutheran Family Service team and Ministry in Mission, admitted the first residents into the elder care home from Jan. 9-16.

Melissa Gannon, COO and Administrator of PLH, was part of the team that transported the elders. The elders were placed in the back of a pickup truck on a mattress and taken to Jacmel Lutheran Home.

Gannon was the only one riding in the back of the truck with one of the elders when she started singing or chanting.

“I didn’t know if she was scared so I’m hugging her and holding her hand,” Gannon said. “We get there and I ask the translator if she was singing, he said ‘the entire time she was praying for you for getting her out of that situation she was in.’”

That elder wasn’t alone in her gratitude. Kelly Moore, RN and administrator for Spring Valley and Willis Campus Assisted Living, said all five of the elders didn’t know where their next meal was coming from and didn’t have access to clean water or even bathroom facilities.

“A lot of these elders had nobody. Nobody and nothing. They wanted to come in on Saturday, they were like take us now,” Moore said of when they went out to assess the elderly.

Moore, Gannon and Deb Koelln, Director of Nursing, first helped train around 22 nurses. Only two will be working as a day nurse and night nurse at the Jacmel Lutheran Home.

The PLH staff members then traveled out into the country to assess the elderly. Koelln said they looked for those who maybe couldn’t walk, didn’t have access to a reliable food source and didn’t have any family to take care of them. She added that they wanted to bring in those with the most need first.

The Jacmel facility can hold between 10-12 beds, but Koelln said they wanted to keep the number at five for the new nurses who will run the facility.

Gannon then helped transport the first five residents to the new elder care home, where Moore and Koelln were waiting to help admit them. The new residents received a bath and basic nail and hair care before moving into the facility.

“Getting clean clothes on them, getting a good meal, getting them in that clean, white cotton bed with a nice fluffy pillow, I think some of them thought they died and gone to heaven,” Moore said. “They would just fall right asleep. What a blessing to be able to help them with their basic needs. It was something to behold.”

This was her first trip to Haiti, while it was the second for Koelln. She said there was quite the transformation from a brick and cement building to a functioning elder care home.

The home, she added, is one of the first to be opened in Haiti. A doctor will come to see the resident once a week. Area pastors will also come once a week, Koelln said, to pray with the residents. And they will receive three meals a day.

Gannon said the work isn’t done in Haiti. The PLH team has kept in close contact with the new nurses at Jacmel Lutheran Home and they are coordinating future educational opportunities. And yet, Gannon said admitting the first five residents into the home is a good start.

Local pastors also helped teach and guide the pastors in Haiti, while other members of the PLH team worked with a nearby orphanage. The team also brought over 22 suitcases loaded with supplies.

“It’s a mission that hasn’t changed, but the focus of care has changed,” Moore said of PLH and elder care. “It’s not focused in one building now, it’s focused in the community and then it’s focused into surrounding communities and focused into other countries.”

Koelln is already wanting to plan a return a trip to see the progress of Haiti’s first elder care home. While she called the most recent trip “an emotional roller coaster,” it is an experience the Perry Lutheran Homes’ team won’t soon forget.

“They are just so appreciative, they kiss you and hug you. And you just want to take care of them and hold them,” Koelln said. “It’s wonderful. It’s why you become a nurse, you know, just to take care of people.”