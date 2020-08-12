FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Area Art Association is featuring artwork from Nepal this month.

A reception for Watercolors by Sujan Tamang and artwork from his Nepalese students is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Swed Coffee will offer beverages. Holtkamp’s Floors, Decor & Furniture are the sponsors.

The local connection is Ernie Schiller of Donnellson, through Rebuild Nepal Education Foundation, formed by Schiller and the Pothitakis Family, namely Kara Pothitakis, so that their children could volunteer in the schools. The foundation helps support extremely poor schoolchildren in Nepal, so they can continue their schooling.

According to Schiller, who makes aid trips to Nepal, he met Sujan, an art teacher in Kathmandu, who also paints art for tourists, in 2019. With a total lockdown due to COVID-19 concerns in Nepal, and no school in session, teachers and school employees currently have no income.

The Foundation is providing food boxes to families hard-hit by the lockdown.

Students from all over Nepal were invited to submit art for the first Nepal Art Exhibition. Art brought over to the U.S. is sold, with 100-percent of sales helping the students continue their studies.

Linda Heitz, Kristi Reid, Mary Jo Scheetz and Angie Sodey have donated their time and talent to help get the artwork ready for display.

FMAAA, 825 Avenue G, gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.