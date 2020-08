For Tuesday, Aug. 11

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Careful study of your budget assists in stretching your hard-earned money. Avoid being too generous with others today. Offer a needy person encouragement and advice instead of financial assistance. An extra work opportunity could boost your income. Tonight: Make a card.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Your motivation is exceptionally high. Today offers a highly energetic and somewhat competitive pattern. If you can maintain perspective and avoid overkill, much will be accomplished. Select peace, forgiveness and release as your main themes. Tonight: Your own deep meditation.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Your mood will be somewhat quiet and introspective. A dream or deep meditation helps you process and release a poignant memory. Today brings needed healing for the mind, body and spirit. Tonight: Talk it out with the people you trust the most.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Helpful friends arrive. A sense of camaraderie and support prevails through today. It is time to honor and express your individuality. Your innate ability to analyze situations and find solutions will carry you forward. Tonight: Realize how forward marching you truly are.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You will cherish secrets to move forward. Opportunities for professional advancement can change your life and bring positive experiences within your work environment. A presentation you make draws support and admiration. Tonight: Celebrate with higher-ups somewhere exclusive.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Today reveals new opportunities on the horizon. Your luck is changing for the better. Select goals for the long-range future. Write a wish list. Much information and many new ideas are directed your way. Opportunities for travel are likely to come about. Tonight: Catch up.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HH Today marks a culmination of old situations and paves the way for a renewal or renaissance. A new phase is beginning. Focus on forgiveness and say your farewells. You cherish your peace and privacy. Tonight: Stay out of the line of fire.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Today emphasizes the need to compromise. Be receptive to alternative plans and viewpoints. Changes are in the air. Surprising twists and turns will guide you into new situations. Consider your personal wishes and needs apart from your loved ones. Tonight: Early bedtime.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Today can impact the wellness of animal companions, your cousins or even aunts and uncles. Time spent with loved ones and involvement in activities you truly enjoy will enhance wellness. Take routine precautions regarding health and fitness. Tonight: Wholesome meal.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Passions are strong. You feel the need to right a wrong or confront a problem. Cultivate a creative outlet to focus your energy in a productive way. You'll feel less tense than you have in many years. Tonight: Meditation helps you understand your new priorities.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Sentiment is strong. People from your past call or visit unexpectedly. Hum "Auld Lang Syne" and reminisce about the good times, but remember a leopard doesn't change its spots. Tonight: Write a list of resolutions you'd like to manifest and look toward the future.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Today is busy with multitasking. Time passes quickly. Verify your schedule so you arrive in the right places at the right time. Neighbors and siblings are thoughtful. Write — and finish — an email you've been putting off. Tonight: Relax with friends and family.