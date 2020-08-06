For Saturday, Aug. 8

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Your social life will be very happy today. Image and appearance will be important. Purchase perfect new wardrobe items and try for a new, adventurous look. Experiment with different styles. Pursue travel opportunities. Tonight: Running your own Aries fashion show.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH A new perspective concerning a love connection from the past brings peace and acceptance. Do some journaling about it. Charity projects can change your life. Today also encourages you to help those in need. Tonight: You feel really good about yourself and the world.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH It is a great time to seek advice and to network. Plan a garden party or outdoor picnic. Someone you love and admire will be favorably impressed. Younger people are a source of pride and inspiration. Tonight: You feel exceptionally proud of your children.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH Your insight is keen. A friend offers you an opportunity and encouragement. Socialize with professional associates. Avoid confrontational types. Employ subtle strategy if arguments develop. Listen to the other person's point of view and count to four. Tonight: A quiet home-cooked meal.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Widen your horizons and move forward. You would enjoy a class today. New friendships with foreign-born people are likely to develop. Your greatest spiritual lessons come through personal explorations and journeys. Tonight: Return calls first.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HH Shifts in the worldwide economic pattern can impact your personal finances. Flexibility and a progressive attitude help you acquire the security required. It's important today to be aware of how the financial decisions of another might be affecting you. Tonight: Explore your world on the television.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH A deeper quality of love enriches a significant relationship. Wait until after September to make any permanent changes in your status. You are exploring intimacy and commitment on a new level. You could change your mind. Tonight: Staying aware and open.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Today focuses on your wellbeing and health. Scorpio's cell salt is calcium sulphate. It functions as a good overall cleanser to eliminate toxins and facilitate the healing process. Find this cell salt in currants, cauliflower, horehound and horseradish. Tonight: A new kind of meal.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Many life-changing transits are aspecting your love and creativity areas. Your attitude toward love and capacity for developing a deep, meaningful relationship undergoes profound transformation. And a new creative project is ready to fly. Tonight: Celebrate yourself in true Sagittarius style.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHH Today emphasizes your home and family life. The focus turns toward the welfare and happiness of relatives, including your extended family. A redecorating, remodeling or even an additional workspace might be appealing. Tonight: Relax or unwind with a soothing herbal bath.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Transportation will be a focus today. Transits indicate that you might look for a new vehicle, including a bicycle, or consider alternative travel and transportation arrangements. Mobility issues should be resolved satisfactorily. Tonight: Catch up with old friends and neighbors.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HH A dream or intuitive hunch helps you resolve monetary concerns. Double-check suggestions that others make regarding finances. The actions taken by another might drain your resources. Trust your own judgement, particularly if something sounds too good to be true. Tonight: Relax.