For Wednesday, July 22

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Friends include you in projects that combine pleasure with serious work. You have the opportunity to become more active in a worthwhile organization. Leisure pursuits will be stimulating mentally as well as physically. Tonight: Dance like there's no one watching.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Family members are growing and changing. Your residence might require remodeling, minor repairs or redecorating to make it more comfortable for everyone. Be patient with less than perfect family situations; problems will smooth over. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Your natural acting ability and charisma will be expressed in your conversations and emails today. Don't adhere too closely to old habits and ideas. New information brings a different viewpoint to the fore. Business travel will be productive. Tonight: Catch up with long lost friends.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH Your birth sign is shared with more bankers and millionaires than any other. There has been financial upheaval lately, however. Be flexible, and don't invest in risky ventures today. Take advice with the proverbial grain of salt. Practice being patient. Tonight: Defer to a child.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Your natural effervescence shines. You are gratified as avenues for fulfillment of desires open. There is an overall brightness of outlook today. Your creativity is at a peak. Express the artist within. Tonight: Celebrate yourself as only you know how.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HH It is best to work behind the scenes today and avoid any conflicts or confrontations, especially with women. Keep your deepest feelings secret. Unconscious attitudes can be difficult. You might be dealing with a matter from the past. Tonight: Read between the lines.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Control your impulses today. Set aside romantic notions for the time being. Persevere and fulfill your obligations. You are building foundations for your creativity. Emphasize quality. Examine your overall goals. These goals should be an expression of who you are. Tonight: Rest easy.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Focus on creating the right impression. Combine professional expertise with the human touch, and your project is off to a wonderful beginning. Be aware of patterns at work, and keep a sense of humor about office gossip. Tonight: Show what you're made of.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You're inspired to begin a new study. Through the day you feel motivated. The competitive spirit others recognize in you will be in full flower. You make every effort to be a winner and have an excellent chance of doing so. Tonight: Up late.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Fate takes a hand in the direction of your money situation. Friends offer financial opportunities. The path to realizing a long cherished financial goal opens today. Investments, settlements or possibly an inheritance is involved. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Partners and associates are going through a catharsis. Don't take it personally if a familiar group breaks up. Let others grow and change. Cultivate new social and business contacts. You will charm and attract others. Tonight: Dinner with your most loved ones.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH The impact of longtime health and eating habits become apparent today. It is an excellent time to draw down the lunar energy for healing. Reach fitness goals with patience and attention to detail. Tonight: A fateful meeting opens new doors.